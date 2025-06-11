UPDATE: Striping in town delayed, will begin Monday evening, June 16

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews with S & L Industrial will be striping sections of US 26/89/189/191, Broadway Avenue, WYO 22 and WYO 390 beginning the evening of Monday, June 16. The work was originally scheduled to begin this week, but scheduling and equipment delays have pushed the work into the week. Due to the rescheduling, crews will be working the evenings on the weekend as well.

Crews will be striping Broadway Avenue from High School Road, through town and the town square, to the park boundary near the fish hatchery, along with other various side roads. Following that work, crews will be striping WYO 22 from Jackson to the Idaho state line, except the construction project near the intersection of WYO 390 and the Snake River Bridge and WYO 390 from the construction project to the park boundary. The contractor will have until June 30 to complete the work, but crews are hopeful they can complete the job sooner. The work will be done during nighttime hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be under a mobile operation, so travelers will see minimal delays and should be aware of slow moving striping trucks and wet traffic lines.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to be cautious of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/ 511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.