Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet February 19 & 20

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet February 19 and 20, 2026, at the Cheyenne Regional Airport, 4020 Airport Parkway West, in Cheyenne. The business meeting and education session will take place in the community room of the commercial service terminal.

Commissioners will meet on Thursday, February 19, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for an education session. The session will include presentations from WYDOT staff and invited presenters on the Economic Impact Study, 2025 commercial air service statistics, legislative updates, and a hangar visit.

Commission members will attend a dinner with WYDOT staff on February 19, but no official business is to be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Friday, February 20, at 9:00 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777 4015.