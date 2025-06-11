State disciplines health care providers-06-11-2025

For immediate release: June 11, 2025 (25-080)

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Douglas County

In May 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission reinstated Tia Kathleen Riley’s (D160922562) dental assistant credential.

King County

In May 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant Elena T. Nguyen (NA61115624, NC61245170) with unprofessional conduct. The charges stem from alleged inappropriate interactions with a minor patient between May and June 2023, and a March 2024 felony conviction.

In May 2025 the Veterinary Board of Governors terminated the probation on Emily Ann Warren’s (AT61345999) veterinary technician credential.

In May 2025 the Department of Health granted Peter Wasswa (NC61456016) a certified nursing assistant credential with conditions. The conditions were based on a prior stipulation related to unprofessional conduct and applied terms outlined in a 2023 agreement to practice with conditions.

Pierce County

In May 2025 the Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order to Angelina Tsimberov. Between July and August 2024, Tsimberov advertised services as a “CBT” and “certified behavioral therapist” despite never holding a credential to practice as a behavior technician in Washington state.

Snohomish County

In May 2025 the Examining Board of Psychology terminated the probation on Michael L. Olson’s (PY00001263) psychologist credential.

Spokane County

In May 2025 the Department of Health issued a permanent cease-and-desist order to Lijia Cai. Cai was found to have advertised and provided massage therapy services without a valid Washington state license between May and August 2023. Cai admitted to the unlicensed practice during a law enforcement interview and was also observed offering massage services at East West Massage in Spokane. As part of the order, Cai was fined $1,000, to be paid within six months.

In May 2025 the Department of Health charged emergency medical technician Heather Abigail Etcheverry (ES61211792) with unprofessional conduct. In January 2024, Etcheverry, while working as an EMT, allegedly transported a patient to the emergency room and performed an intubation—an action outside her authorized scope of practice.

Yakima County

In May 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Bryan Howard Foster’s (CO61488986) substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

