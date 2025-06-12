New AI Software is Giving Rotational Molding Manufacturers Actionable Info, Increased Production, Auto-Scheduling

RotoEdge Pro lets rotomolders schedule better, reduce scrap and increase revenue. RotoEdge Pro helps Rotomolders increase margins, track customer projects and reduce scrap. Sample RotoEdge Pro-AI Query: Can you reschedule the 330 Machine to finish this specific customer order? Yes. Here's the new schedule.

RotoEdge Pro-AI Software is dynamically changing ways rotomolders schedule, manufacture, complete customer orders and ship more on time with higher margins.

RotoEdge Pro-AI’s capabilities are delivering the trend insight that plantwide managers need from their data. RotoEdge Pro Software helps rotomolders deliver more product, faster -- from WIP to Ship.” — Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoEdge, the developer of market-leading applications that provide Rotational Molding Manufacturers with real-time scheduling, machine and labor productivity, data and inventory control, today announced the company’s new RotoEdge Pro-AI Software is already changing how rotomolders use powerful AI-based insights to better schedule, determine trends, fix issues, and increase margins and shipping rates.

“Our RotoEdge Pro-AI customers are already using the software’s ability to help them assess real-time and historical data to provide trend information in simple answers. These answers help the rotomolders adjust processes, schedule resources better, and as a result, move more orders through the machines to the ovens and shipping,” said Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge CEO. “RotoEdge Pro-AI Software helps rotomolders deliver more product, faster -- from WIP to Ship.”

RotoEdge Pro-AI helps rotomolders use simple queries to quickly analyze real-time and historical data from daily operations, and get instant answers that will help them increase efficiency. RotoEdge Pro-AI finds tendencies that help managers identify trends, maximize productivity, reduce costs, increase revenue, and respond more quickly to the changing business environment.

RotoEdge Pro-AI uses Artificial Intelligence to give plant managers the ability to ask complex questions about real-time production output, get immediate insight on trends, demand and operational needs, and automatically schedule labor, molds and machines, and track and analyze results and revenue. RotoEdge Pro-AI gives accurate answers to a plant manager’s, “What if?” questions.

Rotational Molders Requested Real-time Analysis and Trend Insight

Operating a rotational molding machine with multiple arms and molds can require time-consuming manual scheduling and order tracking. Most manufacturers have multiple machines and multiple plants. Until now, Rotomolders relied on complex spreadsheets, whiteboards, hand counting and extensive manual updates to track and manage customer orders, machine and even personnel training and production.

Waiting for data and analytics costs rotomolders money. Rotomolders want simple ways to analyze and help them act on complex data, and get to the root of their production issue to make decisions that will improve margins, and deliver customer orders on time.

“Rotational molding plant operators want insights that help them make fast changes that increase productivity and revenue. RotoEdge Pro-AI’s capabilities already are helping deliver the analysis and trend insight that plantwide managers need from their data,” added Smalley.

How does RotoEdge Pro-AI Work?

Plant operators are challenged by the overload and complexity of data that piles up quickly. Many have relied on time-delayed reports and spreadsheets. These managers have also found it difficult to automatically schedule production that provides the most efficient output and completes the most orders with the fewest resources.

RotoEdge Pro-AI was created to help plant operators quickly get actionable answers and automatically schedule production based on insight from the real-time data and operations such as: labor availability and efficiency, aggregated scrap count, customer order status, WIP, and plantwide productivity.

RotoEdge Pro-AI

RotoEdge Pro-AI is available now to all current customers. Rotational molding and plastics manufacturers that are interested in a product demonstration, on-site testing or benefits assessment can contact RotoEdge Pro at https://rotoedgepro.com/ or Phone at +1-360-600-9778.

About RotoEdge Pro

RotoEdge Pro is the first and only rotational molding-specific production management and scheduling software application that solves complex real-time manufacturing challenges. The RotoEdge Pro Software solves the problems of paper-based industrial manufacturing scheduling, order tracking, change orders and updates. With RotoEdge Pro, operations managers can track machine productivity, available capacity, non-conforming or scrap product, trends and order status, as well as employee performance – all in real-time.

The company is based in Vancouver, Washington, with product dealers around the world. RotoEdge was developed by SmaK Plastics, a trusted, family-owned full-service commercial and custom rotational molding manufacturing company.

How RotoEdge Pro-AI Helps Manufacturers Reduce Scrap and Increase Revenue

