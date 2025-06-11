Enerso and Jabrayil District Authorities Sign Key Agreements to Advance Renewable Energy Development in Azerbaijan

Signing Ceremony of the Power Purchase Agreement

The agreements will support solar energy projects and promote sustainable energy development in Jabrayil, in line with Azerbaijan's green goals.

JABRAYIL, AZERBAIJAN, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerso, the renewable energy subsidiary of Nobel Energy, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, has signed a suite of critical agreements with local authorities in the Jabrayil district. These agreements pave the way for the development of the 50 MW “Ufug” (Horizon) solar power plant, projected to generate approximately 110 million kWh of clean electricity annually. This capacity is expected to reduce carbon emissions significantly while supporting regional infrastructure needs.

The project is part of Azerbaijan’s strategic roadmap to diversify its energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Located in one of the areas designated for renewable energy expansion, the solar plant is intended to reinforce national energy security and help meet growing domestic electricity demand through sustainable sources.

The signing ceremony took place during a visit by President Ilham Aliyev to the Jabrayil district and marks an important milestone following an Investment Agreement signed on April 4, 2025, with the Ministry of Energy. The four agreements signed as part of this next phase include:

• Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Azerenerji, enabling the sale and grid integration of electricity generated by the solar plant

• Transmission Connection Agreement (TCA) to ensure infrastructure readiness and national grid access

• Land Lease Agreement, securing the physical location and operational footprint of the plant

• Balancing Agreement to manage and align actual energy output with planned production schedules

The Ufug solar power plant is expected to create over 300 temporary jobs during the construction phase and approximately 50 permanent positions once operational. In addition to direct employment, the project is anticipated to stimulate the local economy through service contracts, logistics, and energy-related supply chains.

Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding, stated:

“These agreements mark a valuable milestone in our efforts to support Azerbaijan’s renewable energy goals. Partnering with local authorities ensures we can move forward with clean energy initiatives that are aligned with national strategies and responsive to local needs. This project demonstrates the power of coordinated action between public institutions and private sector innovation.”

Beyond power generation, the project also aligns with Azerbaijan’s broader climate commitments and positions Jabrayil as a regional example of effective clean energy deployment. It also illustrates NEQSOL Holding’s long-term vision of contributing to the national green energy agenda while enhancing socioeconomic development in project areas.



