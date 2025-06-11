Save Quality Journalism Education

NUJ backs NCTJ campaign urging the reversal of planned cuts to journalism course funding.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has welcomed a campaign by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) following guidance by Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education on the reprioritisation of high-cost subject funding away from journalism courses.

Philipson’s guidance withdraws Strategic Priorities Grant funding for the 2025-2026 financial year, from journalism courses. It states:

This government’s 2024 Industrial Strategy sets out the sectors that offer the highest growth opportunity for the economy and business. I am therefore setting out in the terms and conditions that your funding allocations should support provision of courses in these sectors, noting that a significant proportion of them currently attract SPG funding. Prioritising in this way does, however, involve making compromises elsewhere; for this reason, I am asking you to reprioritise highcost subject funding away from media studies, journalism, publishing and information services courses. While I recognise that these courses are valued by the universities that deliver them and the students that take them, my decision is informed by the challenging fiscal context we have inherited.

Journalism is a public good, and the union has called for greater investment to ensure the industry remains an attractive and sustainable route to those considering courses. The NUJ recognises the importance of retaining public trust and confidence in journalism and agrees with the NCTJ’s view that the need for high-quality, accurate, ethical journalism has never been greater. The union is urging greater support for journalism and is calling for a rethink of proposals.

The NTCJ has written jointly to the Secretary of State with the Association for Journalism Education (AJE UK), Broadcast Journalism Training Council (BJTC), Media, Communication and Cultural Studies Association (MeCCSA) and the Professional Publishers Association (PPA) to urge reconsideration of guidance and recognition of the strategic and societal importance of journalism education.

