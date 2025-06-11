Submit Release
Senate Bill 436 Printer's Number 0406

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 436

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, BAKER, BROWN, DUSH, FARRY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for definitions, for reporting procedure, for disposition of complaints received, for responsibility for investigation, for access to information in Statewide database, for information in Statewide database and for release of information in confidential reports.

Memo Subject

Child Abuse Reporting and Military Personnel

Actions

0406 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, March 17, 2025
Reported as committed, June 11, 2025
First consideration, June 11, 2025

