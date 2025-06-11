Senate Bill 436 Printer's Number 0406

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 436 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, BAKER, BROWN, DUSH, FARRY Short Title An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for definitions, for reporting procedure, for disposition of complaints received, for responsibility for investigation, for access to information in Statewide database, for information in Statewide database and for release of information in confidential reports. Memo Subject Child Abuse Reporting and Military Personnel Actions 0406 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, March 17, 2025 Reported as committed, June 11, 2025 First consideration, June 11, 2025 Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM

