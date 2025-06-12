1Spatial Launches Digital Resource Hub to Boost NG9-1-1 Readiness and Interoperability

Learn more at 1spatial.com

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial , a global leader in Location Master Data Management (LMDM), today announced the launch of its new “ Next-Gen Knowledge Gateway ,” a focused resource hub for emergency communications professionals preparing for Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and Public Safety transformation.The new platform provides instant access to compliance information, spatial validation solutions, standards-based implementation support, and expert insights that help ensure every emergency call is routed quickly and accurately.A SMARTER LAUNCHPAD: THE 1SPATIAL KNOWLEDGE GATEWAYAt the heart of the new microsite is the Knowledge Gateway—a fluid library of practical NG9-1-1 and Next-Gen Core Service (NGCS) resources, built for accessibility and continuous discovery. Users can engage with searchable FAQs, case studies, standards guides, and webinar replays, curated specifically to address public safety mandates like NENA i3, PIDF-LO, and Civic Location Data Exchange Format (CLDXF).“The Knowledge Gateway exists to empower 9-1-1 Authorities, GIS Data Contributors, and OSP / telecom partners to take immediate steps toward readiness,” said Sandi Stroud, Director of Public Safety at 1Spatial. “It provides not just education, but operational clarity in a space often clouded by technical complexity and regulatory nuance. This resource fills a much-needed gap in the industry to help emergency professionals center themselves with validated information.”THE INTEROP ROADMAP: FROM LEGACY TO END-STATE NG9-1-11Spatial’s new Interop Roadmap offers organizations a step-by-step visual of the journey from legacy 9-1-1 environments to NG9-1-1 readiness, marrying standards with FCC regulatory requirements. It highlights how to clean and validate address data, align records with national standards, and provision data seamlessly across functional elements like the LVF, ECRF, and LIS.For jurisdictions struggling with cross-boundary call routing, 1Spatial’s patented “interop address”™ approach enables jurisdictional precision and real-time validation—ensuring no call is misrouted due to inconsistent location data.SOLUTIONS THE DELIVER CONFIDENCE IN EVERY COORDINATEVisitors to the new digital hub can dive into purpose-built solutions for 911 data accuracy and compliance via 1Spatial’s solution suite:1Engage: Automates NG9-1-1 data validation, aggregation, and provisioning—helping PSAPs deliver consistent, high-quality GIS layers that align with state and federal guidelines.1Locate: A real-time location validation solution for telecom carriers that enables compliance with FCC-mandated NG911 standards for geospatial accuracy and routing interoperability.Each solution is backed by intuitive product resources and clearly defined next steps—turning interest into implementation. 1Engage is also supported by a self-service guided demo, allowing users to explore the use-case for themselves.BUILT FOR SPEED. BACKED BY STANDARDS. TRUSTED BY PUBLIC SAFETY.As the FCC mandates take effect and the urgency of NG9-1-1 modernization grows, 1Spatial offers both guidance and execution. From the Knowledge Gateway to the Interop Roadmap, 1Spatial is delivering the data agility and compliance assurance public safety demands.For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact 1Spatial or visit the digital hub at https://ng911.1spatial.com ABOUT 1SPATIAL1Spatial is a global leader in Location Master Data Management, empowering organizations to harness the full potential of their spatial and non-spatial data. With solutions like 1Locate and 1Engage, we enable automated data validation, integration, and enrichment—ensuring accuracy, consistency, and interoperability. Our technology supports critical sectors, including public safety GIS, transportation, utilities, local and state government, and federal agencies, helping them optimize decision-making and operational efficiency.

