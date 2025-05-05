1Spatial Strengthens Next-Generation 9-1-1 Solutions with Key Hire to Public Safety Team

Learn more at 1spatial.com

Nicole Graves will Drive Innovation in Next-Gen Core Services for 9-1-1 Systems

1Spatial PLC (LSE:LON: SPA)

The team’s commitment to not only meeting, but also anticipating, the evolving needs of organizations and agencies in this space is unmatched.” — Nicole Graves, 9-1-1 Solutions Architect, 1Spatial

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial , a global leader in Location Master Data Management (LMDM) and NG911 solutions, today announced the appointment of Nicole Graves as 9-1-1 Solutions Architect. Graves will play a pivotal role in advancing 1Spatial’s Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG911) Core Services (NGCS), helping telecommunications providers and public safety agencies prepare for the next wave of mission-critical innovation.Graves brings nearly two decades of experience in emergency systems, including specialized expertise in the development and deployment of NG911 functional elements aligned with evolving industry standards. Her track record includes leading NGCS architecture projects and delivering robust, real-world solutions to meet the complex needs of public safety agencies.“I’m thrilled to join 1Spatial at such an exciting time for the NG911 community,” said Nicole Graves. “The team’s commitment to not only meeting, but also anticipating, the evolving needs of organizations and agencies in this space is unmatched. I look forward to helping shape the next generation of solutions and working alongside industry partners to drive greater resiliency, interoperability, and performance across the public safety and communications ecosystem.”Sandi Stroud, Director of Public Safety at 1Spatial, welcomed Graves’ appointment, noting her rare combination of technical depth and field experience."Nicole adds to the depth of our Public Safety technical team, bringing hands-on knowledge and a practiced ability in building NG911 functional elements, along with deep experience in the realities that come with deploying them. This combination is exceedingly rare to find in the public safety solutions community, and we are thrilled to have her help us build the next iteration of our solutions stack."Graves’ appointment underscores 1Spatial’s ongoing investment in NG911 solutions that not only meet today’s standards but are engineered to anticipate, adapt, and scale as the public safety landscape continues to evolve.Graves will be formally introduced on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 2pm ET during 1Spatial’s webinar: Operationalizing Interop Address: How to Simplify NG911 Integration (registration is currently open.) For more information about 1Spatial’s NG911 offerings, visit: https://1spatial.com/us/solutions/next-generation-911/ ABOUT 1SPATIAL1Spatial is a global leader in Location Master Data Management, empowering organizations to harness the full potential of their spatial and non-spatial data. With solutions like 1Locate and 1Engage, we enable automated data validation, integration and enrichment—ensuring accuracy, consistency and interoperability. Our technology supports critical sectors, including public safety GIS, transportation, utilities, local and state government, and federal agencies, helping them optimize decision-making and operational efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.