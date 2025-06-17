Rellevate and Axxess Partner: Digital Banking for Healthcare Workforce

AXXESS logo Rellevate and AXXESS Logo lockup

Rellevate and Axxess partner, empowering the home healthcare workforce with digital banking, streamlined payments, and timely wage access.

Excited about our Axxess partnership. Healthcare's workforce deserves dynamic tools. This empowers frontline caregivers with secure access to wages and financial services." — Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate and Axxess Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Healthcare Workforce with Innovative Digital Banking and Payment SolutionsRellevate, Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, has partnered with Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home. This pivotal partnership is set to transform financial accessibility and wellness for the critical home healthcare workforce and Axxess’ extensive network of partners.The collaboration will enable Rellevate to offer innovative digital banking and payment solutions specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of the home healthcare industry. By streamlining payments, supporting financial wellness, and ensuring timely access to earned wages, this partnership will greatly assist home healthcare organizations in attracting and retaining top talent while simultaneously reducing administrative burdens. Together, Rellevate and Axxess are dedicated to empowering critical frontline caregivers and staff with secure, convenient, and modern financial tools that will truly impact their day-to-day lives."We are incredibly excited about this strategic partnership with Axxess," said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "The healthcare sector is the backbone of our communities, and its workforce deserves financial tools that are as dynamic and dedicated as they are. This partnership enables us to expand our innovative digital banking and payment solutions to a sector that greatly benefits from enhanced financial flexibility and wellness. We believe this collaboration with Axxess will not only streamline operations but, more importantly, empower countless frontline caregivers with secure and convenient access to their earned wages and comprehensive financial services, recognizing their invaluable contributions."By partnering with Rellevate, we are empowering our clients to enhance their workforces’ financial wellness and satisfaction through faster wage access and comprehensive financial services,” said Chris Taylor, senior vice president of channel partnerships at Axxess.This partnership underscores a shared vision to enhance the lives of healthcare professionals by providing them with the financial stability and access they need, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and thriving healthcare ecosystem.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About AxxessAxxess is the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home. The company offers a robust ecosystem that empowers healthcare organizations and professionals to deliver the highest quality care. By integrating with partners and payers from across the healthcare continuum, more than 9,000 organizations trust the Axxess network to care for more than 5 million patients worldwide. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software solutions. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a “Best Place to Work.”

