Local Roofing Company is Teeing Up for Heroes at the FISH Golf Tournament

Shamrock Roofing and FISH partner for Veterans

Shamrock Roofing & Construction invites you to join the Friends in Service of Heroes 12th Annual Combat Golf Tournament in support our veterans.

We are honored to participate in the F.I.S.H. Golf Tournament. Our company is built on a foundation of quality, service, and community involvement, and this event aligns perfectly with our values.” — Garen Armstrong

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamrock Roofing and Construction is proud to announce its participation in the 12th Annual Friends in Service of Heroes (F.I.S.H.) Golf Tournament, taking place on Sunday, June 16, 2025, at Prairie Highlands Golf Club in Olathe, KS. This year's tournament aims to support veterans and features three flights of play, a silent auction, and an opening ceremony honoring service members.The F.I.S.H. Golf Tournament is a cherished event that brings together military and civilian players of all skill levels to raise funds for veterans in need. Shamrock Roofing and Construction is committed to supporting this cause, reflecting the company's values of quality workmanship, service, and community involvement."We are honored to participate in the F.I.S.H. Golf Tournament and support our veterans," said Garen Armstrong . "Our company is built on a foundation of quality, service, and community involvement, and this event aligns perfectly with our values."This tournament not only provides a fantastic opportunity for camaraderie and friendly competition but also directly contributes to critical programs and services for veterans, making a tangible difference in their lives. The funds raised help provide essential support, from housing assistance to mental health services, for those who have bravely served our country.For those who wish to support local veterans through Shamrock Roofing and Construction, registration is now open to both military and civilian participants. The registration fee starts at $150 per player for military personnel and $185 per player for non-military personnel.For more information about the F.I.S.H. Golf Tournament or Shamrock Roofing and Construction's involvement, please contact http://www.friendsinserviceofheroes.org/ . To schedule a free roof inspection and take advantage of the $500 discount for veterans and first responders, visit www.ShamrockRoofer.com or call 913-850-6556.About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionSince its founding in 1977 in Kansas City, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has grown to 18 locations while maintaining its standard of quality workmanship and service. Shamrock stands by its commitment to veterans, first responders, and students, currently offering $500 off roof jobs to veterans and first responders who call for a roof inspection and need repairs. Through its involvement in the F.I.S.H. Golf Tournament and other initiatives, Shamrock Roofing and Construction continues to demonstrate its dedication to giving back to the community.

