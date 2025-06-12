AME Institute Burbank 2025 Programming Hi-Lights

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arts Media and Entertainment (AME) Institute returns to Burbank June 25 through June 27, 2025 with a high-impact Kick-Off event celebrating the creative force of Arts, Media, and Entertainment (AME) education. Additional programming, such as the Soundtrap Podcast Studio and Snap Wellness Lounge, showcase the meaningful contributions that AME sponsors are making to support creative workforce educators and the student futures they empower.Kick-Off EventThis year’s Kick-Off Event will feature the second annual Mitchell McClung Awards, honoring an outstanding CTE AME educator and industry partner’s commitment to the field of CTE AME education. The AME Institute congratulates this year’s recipients: Jeff Larson, CAST Academy Coordinator at Balboa High School in San Francisco, and Leah Medrano, Deputy Director for the California Film Commission. Ms. Medrano and Mr. Larson exemplify the commitment to uplifting students and educators that this award celebrates.“In her role at the California Film Commission, Leah has consistently contributed outstanding programming to the AME Institute events and her deep commitment to educators is unparalleled. Jeff has been a long-time leader in the AME educator community, and his exemplary program and partnerships at CAST Academy at Balboa High School have made him beloved by thousands of students and colleagues." Ashley Adams, AME Institute Executive Director.The Kick-Off will also feature a student performance by the students of Renaissance Arts Academy (RenArts) in Los Angeles and the 2025 keynote panel, “Get in the Arena: AME Careers in Sports”. The panel will explore how skills learned in AME pathways can lead to impactful careers in the sports industry. Panelists will share their own career journeys from storytelling and branding to athlete representation and production. Panelists include:Crystina Poncher, Commentator and Host, Top Rank BoxingLaura Ramirez, Associate Producer II, ESPN Features/Original TeamsWhitney Unruh, Senior Vice President of Global Soccer at WassermanSurf Melendez, Vice President of Content, Creative and Brand for the Arizona Cardinals Football ClubSoundtrap Podcast StudioAlso debuting at this year's AME Institute Burbank is “AME is Everywhere”, a new AME Institute podcast series, powered by Soundtrap for Education. Live recordings of four interdisciplinary podcast episodes will take place in a fully functioning, on-site Soundtrap Podcast Studio. This series will spotlight creators and educators innovating across fields—those merging art, technology, and purpose to solve real-world problems and reimagine what’s possible in the classroom and beyond.Snap Wellness LoungeBack by popular demand is the Snap Wellness Lounge, made possible through support from the Snap Foundation and designed and furnished by Meteor Education. This calming and restorative space is designed to promote teacher and student wellness throughout the week, featuring wellness-focused programming and a thoughtfully curated environment. In a powerful gesture of community support, Meteor Education will donate all furniture from the lounge to schools affected by the recent LA Wildfires, extending the impact of the Institute far beyond the venue walls.The AME Institute would like to acknowledge the Snap Foundation for their generous sponsorship of the AME Institute, helping to empower the next generation of media and entertainment leaders.The AME Institute Burbank 2025 is more than an event—it’s a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the transformative power of creative workforce education. Join us as we launch a week dedicated to professional growth, industry alignment, and the future of creative learning in California.Whether you're a seasoned AME educator or new to the field, the 2025 AME Institute Burbank is your opportunity to gain fresh tools, make meaningful connections, and be inspired by the future of creative education. Registration and more information available at www.ameinstitute.org About AME InstituteThe AME Institute envisions a world where all students, and particularly those furthest from opportunity, have the access and preparation needed to succeed in the creative workforce of today and tomorrow. We realize this vision by equipping educators with the tools and training they need to empower the next generation of our creative workforce. Sponsors include Adobe, California Film Commission, CVL Economics, Certiport, Dolby, Disney, Editmentor, Focusrite, Jabworks, Meteor Education, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Soundtrap for Education, Snap Foundation, ToonBoom, Visit Burbank, Wacom, and Woodbury University. Learn more about AME Institute at www.ameinstitute.org

