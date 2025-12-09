4th Annual Bay Area Pop-Up Set for February 13, 2026

Bay Area Pop-up Logo 2025 Bay Area Pop-Up Panel

Connecting educators with creative industries of the Bay Area for a day of innovation and creative workforce development, hosted by the AME Institute.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AME Institute is proud to return to the Bay Area for the 4th annual Bay Area AME Pop-Up on Friday, February 13, 2026. This event brings together arts, entertainment, and design educators with leading creative industry partners and nonprofits from across the region. This immersive, one-day event will highlight cutting-edge tools, emerging career pathways, and powerful collaborations designed to strengthen public education and creative workforce development across California.The day will begin at American Conservatory Theater’s Strand Theater with an AME Expo, a dynamic showcase connecting educators with top software providers, creative technology companies, and creative industry partners. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations supporting student learning in animation, film, digital media, game design, photography, and more. The morning will also include a program with a student performance and keynote address from Rachel Young, Executive Director at IDEO, a design leader and strategist with 25 years of experience including 10 years in leadership at IDEO. Rachel has guided numerous companies through complex design challenges, product launches, and strategic pivots. Rachel also began her career as an educator.After the morning program, teachers will participate in curated three-hour breakout sessions hosted onsite at some of the Bay Area’s premiere creative industry leaders: Unity Technologies, Adobe, ABC7, CA Film Commission, Pixar, IDEO, ODC, and SFMOMA.Each session will be designed to give educators a behind-the-scenes look at real-world workflows, technologies, and creative practices. The breakout sessions will give teachers direct insight into current industry practices and workforce needs, equipping them with relevant knowledge and strategies they can bring back to their classrooms to help ensure their students are prepared for and have access to high-wage careers in the creative industries.To close the day, all attendees will reconvene at Adobe Headquarters for a Networking Reception to celebrate collaboration, share reflections, and strengthen industry–education partnerships across the Bay Area. Educators can register at the link below, and breakfast and lunch are included in the day.For more information about the 2026 Bay Area AME Pop-Up and registration details, please contact:AME Instituteinfo@ameinstitute.orgPop-Up Registration link:About AME InstituteThe AME Institute envisions a world where all students, and particularly those furthest from opportunity, have the access and preparation needed to succeed in the creative workforce of today and tomorrow. We realize this vision by equipping educators with the tools and training they need to empower the next generation of our creative workforce. Event Sponsors include Adobe, California Film Commission, and Soundtrap for Education.

