AME Institute Returns to Burbank for Annual Conference Bridging the Gap Between Classrooms and Creative Careers

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AME Institute, a non-profit focusing on educators in the Arts, Media, and Entertainment (AME) sector, proudly announces the return of its annual live conference in Burbank, taking place Wednesday, June 25 through Friday, June 27.Each year, the AME Institute gathers dedicated educators, industry leaders, and creative partners to strengthen the talent pipeline between public education and California’s world-renowned creative industries. The 2025 AME Institute Burbank continues this mission through immersive hands-on training, real-world industry engagement, and powerful networking opportunities.This year’s event will be held at multiple locations throughout Burbank, with Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Convention Center and Woodbury University serving as the event’s central hubs.Featured Software TrainingsAttendees will participate in hands-on sessions with industry-standard creative tools, including: Adobe, Unreal Engine, Soundtrap, Blender, Avid, Houdini, Ableton, Unity, Dolby, Toon Boom, and Maxon. Optional two-day software bootcamps in Adobe and Unreal Engine will kick off the week, offering deeper dives into certification-aligned content.AME Field TripsA signature feature of the Institute, AME Field Trips take participants beyond the classroom and into the heart of the creative industry. This year’s field trips are hosted by top-tier partners including: Ableton, Disney, Dolby, Volt, Warner Brothers Discovery, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Anonymous Studio, and more. Each session is custom-built for educators and features insider tours, panels, and hands-on creative experiences.Programming Highlight: AME Is Everywhere PodcastNew this year: the “AME is Everywhere” Podcast, powered by Soundtrap for Education, will be recording four live episodes on-site in Burbank. This dynamic series asks, “What does creative innovation look like in the real world?” Attendees will have the chance to hear directly from creators and innovators who are applying skills taught in AME classrooms in surprising, powerful ways.AME AmbassadorsReturning for 2025, the Sony AME Ambassador Program offers an exceptional opportunity for 20 high school students to gain direct exposure to the creative industries. Selected through a competitive application process, these student Ambassadors work alongside industry professionals throughout the Institute, gaining hands-on experience with the same tools and workflows educators are learning. In addition to shadowing sessions and supporting program logistics, Ambassadors participate in curated events just for them, including a “Lunch and Learn” series with program leaders and apprentices who share valuable insights—and even paid work opportunities—designed to help these emerging creatives get their foot in the door. The program is a unique blend of mentorship, networking, and real-world readiness that underscores the AME Institute’s commitment to preparing the next generation of creative professionals.About AME InstituteThe AME Institute envisions a world where all students, and particularly those furthest from opportunity, have the access and preparation needed to succeed in the creative workforce of today and tomorrow. We realize this vision by equipping educators with the tools and training they need to empower the next generation of our creative workforce. Sponsors include Adobe, California Film Commission, CVL Economics, Dolby, Jabworks, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Soundtrap, Snap Foundation, Study Smart Tutors, ToonBoom, Visit Burbank, Wacom, and Woodbury University.Join Us in BurbankWhether you're a seasoned AME educator or new to the field, the 2025 AME Institute Burbank is your opportunity to gain fresh tools, make meaningful connections, and be inspired by the future of creative education.Registration and more information available at www.ameinstitute.org

