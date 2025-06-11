Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,686 in the last 365 days.

Special Education Advisory Council

The Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) meets quarterly to provide policy guidance to the Nebraska Department of Education with respect to special education and related services for children with disabilities.

SEAC will meet from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m., with a public comment period scheduled at 11:00 a.m. at the NDE Office, an accessible facility.  (End time is approximate as the meeting will conclude with an approved motion to adjourn.) Interested persons are invited to attend

NDE Office – Conference Room #265
500 S. 84th St.
Lincoln, NE 68510 

9.25.2025 SEAC Agenda – *Coming Soon*

Nebraska – Open Meetings Act

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Special Education Advisory Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more