The Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) meets quarterly to provide policy guidance to the Nebraska Department of Education with respect to special education and related services for children with disabilities.

SEAC will meet from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m., with a public comment period scheduled at 11:00 a.m. at the NDE Office, an accessible facility. (End time is approximate as the meeting will conclude with an approved motion to adjourn.) Interested persons are invited to attend

NDE Office – Conference Room #265

500 S. 84th St.

Lincoln, NE 68510

9.25.2025 SEAC Agenda – *Coming Soon*

Nebraska – Open Meetings Act