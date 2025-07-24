Senior Helpers Opens Doors in West Houston

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in West Houston.The location, owned and operated by Fatema Ebrahim and Ali Sharif, began serving the community on May 16, 2025. Fatema has built her career around impactful healthcare communications, engaging professionals and supporting patient initiatives. Ali has years of experience in public relations and marketing and has always actively participated in voluntary initiatives. Through Senior Helpers of West Houston, they will offer a wide range of services to help people age safely and comfortably in their homes—from daily activity support to specialized care for chronic conditions.“With Senior Helpers’ proven care model and a strong local team, we’re confident that our West Houston franchise will not only fill a critical gap in the market but also make a meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve.” – Ali SharifSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Both Fatema’s and Ali’s passion for senior care comes personal experiences. Fatema’s witnessed the emotional and physical toll of caregiving when her father battled cancer and her mother—while managing her own health—became his primary caregiver. After Ali’s father passed due to a heart attack, he became the primary caregiver for his mother. These experiences reinforced their commitment to advocating for better support for seniors and their loved ones.“After losing my father in 2023, I felt a calling to honor his memory by making a difference in the lives of other families. With Senior Helpers, I’m combining my healthcare background and personal experience to provide high-quality, personalized care that helps seniors age with dignity and comfort - in the place they call home” – Fatema EbrahimSenior Helpers of West Houston offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Fatema Ebrahim and Ali Sharif are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Fatema and Ali’s background in public relations and marketing, combined with their passion for building meaningful partnerships, makes them perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business grow and more Houston residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of West Houston is located at 14745 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079.To contact the office, call (346) 692-0181 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/tx/west-houston/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

