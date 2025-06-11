Zemill Wins Prestigious Telly Award for Groundbreaking PoJazz Project 'W.O.K.E. Is D.O.P.E.'

Zemill Joins the Ranks of Global Creators Recognized by The Telly Awards for Excellence in Media

Winning this award means everything—our work was judged by its message and impact, not money or hype. W.O.K.E. Is D.O.P.E. spoke truth, and that truth was recognized.” — Zemill

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-talented artist, author, and poetic storyteller Zemill , affectionately known as The Prince of PoJazz, has been honored with a prestigious Telly Award for his impactful and socially conscious project, “W.O.K.E. Is D.O.P.E.”The Telly Awards, established in 1979, honor excellence in video and television across all screens. With more than 13,000 global entries annually, the Telly is a benchmark of quality and creativity. Winners are selected by a respected judging council made up of over 250 leading experts from top media companies, production studios, and global networks including Adobe, Netflix, PBS Digital, and National Geographic Society.Zemill’s recognized work, “W.O.K.E. Is D.O.P.E.,” is a powerful fusion of poetic expression and musical artistry that speaks directly to civil and social justice issues. The award comes at a time when authenticity, cultural relevance, and conscious storytelling are more vital than ever.“This is an amazing honor,” Zemill shared. “What I’m most proud of—both for myself and my team—is that this award isn’t about sales, politics, or how much money or marketing you have behind you. It’s judged on the excellence of your content. Is it relevant? Does it deliver a message in the areas of civil and social justice? We believe ‘W.O.K.E. Is D.O.P.E.’ delivers that message and answered the call.”The award-winning piece is a shining example of Zemill’s signature PoJazz style—a genre-defying blend of spoken word, jazz, and soulful performance that elevates both consciousness and creativity.Zemill also extends his deepest gratitude to his exceptional team, each of whom played a major role in bringing the vision to life: Joel McCray, who composed and performed the original music for W.O.K.E. Is D.O.P.E., Desirae L. Benson , Publicist, Kauwuane Burton, Daryle Good, Marion Evans, Julius Dobos, Tamara Edwards, Jonathan Johnson, Byron Lynch, and all of the PoJazzists who contributed their heart and talent to this award-winning project.The Telly Award win is not only a career milestone for Zemill, but a testament to the power of art as a tool for awareness, unity, and lasting change.About the Telly AwardsThe Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, receiving entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Past winners include media leaders like Adobe, BET, CNN, National Geographic, HBO, and The Walt Disney Company. The program’s judging council includes industry professionals from top companies including Meta Creative Shop, Netflix, Adobe, and MSG Sphere Studios.About ZemillZemill, known as The Prince of PoJazz, is an author, lyricist, spoken word artist, and master entertainer who fuses the rhythm of poetry with the soul of jazz. After a successful decades-long career in corporate America, he followed his true passion and emerged as one of the most distinctive voices on the spoken word and smooth jazz scene. His performances blend powerful storytelling, musicality, and cultural commentary, creating an experience that uplifts, educates, and inspires. Zemill’s signature PoJazz style honors the legacy of poetic icons like Langston Hughes while boldly addressing modern-day social issues. With a growing platform and a dedicated audience, he continues to use his voice as a force for change—and for soul-stirring art.For interview requests, bookings, or more information on Zemill and his upcoming projects, please contact publicist Desirae L. Benson at desiraebbb@gmail.com or visit DesiraeBenson.com.

