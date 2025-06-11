Submit Release
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien for Molotov Cocktail Attack on Law Enforcement Caught on Video

This illegal alien has been charged with attempted murder

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Emiliano Garduno-Galvez—an illegal alien from Mexico—for attempted murder after he threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during the Los Angeles riots.

On June 9, 2025, ICE agents in Los Angeles arrested Garduno-Galvez after he was identified as a suspect who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during the Los Angeles riot on Saturday, June 7. Last night, he was charged with attempted murder.

“Emiliano Garduno-Galvez is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who threatened the lives of federal law enforcement officers by attacking them with a Molotov cocktail during the violent riots in Los Angeles. ICE arrested Garduno-Galvez, and he is now being charged with attempted murder. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The Los Angeles rioters will not stop us or slow us down. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Garduno-Galvez had previously been deported. He has a previous criminal record: In 2024, Garduno-Galvez was arrested by the Anaheim Police Department in California for grand theft and by the Long Beach Police Department for a DUI.

