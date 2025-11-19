While Americans Were Enjoying Their Weekend, ICE Law Enforcement Arrested Murderers, Pedophiles, and Rapists

70 percent of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country this weekend including murderers, pedophiles, and rapists.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekend, ICE law enforcement officers were hard at work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country including convicted murderers, pedophiles, and rapists,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our law enforcement officers are working around the clock to arrest criminal illegal aliens released into American neighborhoods by the Biden administration. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, America’s borders are closed to lawbreakers.”

Arrests from over the weekend include:

Carlos Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of sexual assault of a child 14-17 in Harris County, Texas.

William Andrad-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of criminal sexual act on a victim less than 11 years old in Suffolk County, New York.

Carlos Alberto Guevara-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of sex assault, cruelty toward a child, and sex offense against child-fondling in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Jaime Madujano-Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Cook County, Illinois.

Rosendo Daniel Cuazitl, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 in Pomona, California.

Korakon Sayavong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with six previous felony convictions including rape in Emporia, Kansas.

Josue Cruz-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of terroristic threats in Camden, New Jersey.

Valentin Argueta, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and murder in Nassau County, New York.

Arturo Moreno-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of simple assault in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Zhixiang Chen, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted of corrupt organizations and organized retail theft in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania.

Milton Hernandez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of unlawfully carrying a weapon in San Antonio, Texas.

Juan Ramon Blanco-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon in Lindenwood, Illinois.

Jholimar Jimenez-Malasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of shoplifting in Dakota County, Nebraska.

Hugo Castellar-Acosta, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of shoplifting in Dakota County, Nebraska.

