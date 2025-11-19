Operation Charlotte’s Web: DHS Arrests Worst of the Worst in Weekend Enforcement Operations

DHS removes gang members and violent criminals from Charlotte community

WASHINGTON — Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released just some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested this weekend during Operation Charlotte’s Web. This immigration enforcement operation surge in the Charlotte area resulted in the arrest of over 130 illegal aliens in just two days.

Among those taken into custody are 44 criminal illegal aliens whose criminal records include aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer, battery, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run. Arrests also included two known gang members.

“There is absolutely no excuse to continue allowing criminal illegal aliens to terrorize our American communities,” said a DHS spokesperson. “These are violent assailants, gang members, and repeat offenders who have zero regard for the rule of law in our country. They are here illegally and should never have been here in the first place. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are REMOVING the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our communities once and for all.”

Operation Charlotte’s Web worst of the worst arrests over the weekend include:

Manuel Vasquez-Gavarrete, a previously deported criminal illegal alien from Honduras and known 18th Street gang member.

Humberto Pozada-Rodriguez, a previously deported criminal illegal alien from Honduras and known MS-13 gang member convicted of trespassing, public disorderly conduct, giving false information to a police officer, and three counts of illegal entry and previously arrested for assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, larceny, and receiving stolen goods.

Leonel De Jesus Chinchea-Galvan, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Honduras charged with aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, and driving while intoxicated.

Karelia Estefania Torres-Izaguirre, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with an active warrant out of the Charlotte Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear and charged with felony larceny.

Yonis Alexander Granado-Arevalo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with a bench warrant out of the Washington, D.C. Police Department and charged with illegal entry.

Luis Osorio-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of stolen goods and illegal entry and charged with assault of a female, driving while intoxicated.

Hector Maldonado-Garay, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of three counts of simple assault, one count of aggravated assault, and shoplifting.

Jose Midence Martinez-Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of tampering with government documents insurance and illegal reentry.

Rony Anibal Alvarado-Gonzalez, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and charged with obstruction of justice.

Solmer Jose Rivas-Urbina, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of driving under the influence – hit-and-run and shoplifting.

Pedro Osorio-Paredes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated – open container, and driving while intoxicated expired registration.

# # #