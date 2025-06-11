DHS Reveals More Heinous Criminal Illegal Aliens Including a Murderer, Pedophile, and Drug Traffickers Arrested during Los Angeles Operation

The rioters will not stop or slow ICE down from arresting criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON - Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more information about some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested during the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles (LA), California (CA). These arrests occurred June 9 and 10 despite prolonged violent riots and assaults on ICE and other federal law enforcement officers.

“Murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect. How much longer will Governor Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass continue to prioritize these criminal illegal aliens over their own citizens?” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem has a message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE will continue to enforce the law and arrest criminal illegal aliens.”

Below is a list of some of the violent criminal illegal aliens arrested in ICE’s Los Angeles Operation on June 9 and 10:

Gerardo Antonio-Palacios, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles. He has criminal convictions for homicide and burglary. He was previously deported.

Mab Khleb

ICE Los Angeles arrested Mab Khleb, a 53-year-old illegal alien from Cambodia. Khleb’s criminal history includes a conviction for transport of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, lewd action with a child, and battery.

Sang Louangprasert

ICE Los Angeles arrested Sang Louangprasert, a 66-year-old illegal alien from Laos. Louangprasert’s criminal history includes a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Fresno, CA and inflicting corporal injury, spouse or cohabitant in Santa Barbara, CA.

Antonio Benitez-Ugarte

Antonio Benitez-Ugarte, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles and has been convicted of drug trafficking.

Alberto Morales-Mejia

Alberto Morales-Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles and has criminal convictions for manufacturing amphetamine. He also has previous arrests for document fraud and possession of a weapon.

Raul Teran-Guillen

Raul Teran-Guillen, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles and has prior arrests for human smuggling and money laundering.

Carlos Alberto Escobar-Flores

ICE Los Angeles arrested Carlos Alberto Escobar-Flores, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Honduras. Escobar’s criminal history includes a conviction for Grand Theft: Money/ Labor/ Property.

Jose Jimenez-Alvarado

ICE Los Angeles arrested Jose Jimenez-Alvarado, a 48-year-old illegal alien from Honduras. Jimenez’s criminal history includes a felony conviction for two counts of theft.

Jesus Romero-Retana

ICE Los Angeles arrested Jesus Romero-Retana, a 52-year-old illegal alien from Mexico and a criminal history including convictions for threatening crime with intent to terrorize and battery.

