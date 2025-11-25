Despite the Media Peddling Falsehoods that DHS is Not Targeting the Worst of the Worst, ICE Arrested Pedophiles, Rapists, and Murderers Over the Weekend

70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States; this statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, gang members, terrorists, and human rights abusers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country this weekend, including those convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child, rape, and homicide.

“Thanks to the Biden administration's open border policies, every town is now a border town flooded with worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While Americans were enjoying their weekend and the media peddled falsehoods that DHS was not targeting the worst of the worst, ICE arrested sickos who sexually abused children, raped innocent women, and committed murder. As we look ahead to Thanksgiving this week, Americans can be thankful our brave DHS law enforcement got these pedophiles, rapists, and murderers off American streets.”

As the media denies DHS is targeting the worst of the worst, below are more examples of arrests ICE made across the country over the weekend:

Bharatkumar Manilal Patel, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, victim 13 to 16 years old in Cook County, Illinois.

Cesar Ramirez-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child in Chicago, Illinois.

Juan Bernardo Perez-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sex with a minor, and multiple convictions of burglary in San Bernardino, California.

Ronald Alexander Bonilla-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 in Santa Clarita, California.

Javier Salvador Morfin, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault with intent to commit a felony and attempted rape by force/fear in Los Angeles, California.

Alvin Henry, a criminal illegal alien from Trinidad and Tobago, convicted of rape in Brooklyn, New York.

Sergio Jesus Villegas-Dorta, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of homicide-willful kill-weapon, robbery and aggravated assault with a weapon in Miami Dade County, Florida.

Leonardo Morales-Lozada, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Tarrant County, Texas.

Nicole Benavente Torres, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted of aggravated assault in Prince William County, Virginia.

Jorge Tadeo-Trinidad, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of felony serious injury by vehicle and felony hit/run serious injury/death in Cumberland County, North Carolina.

Jildardo Matias-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of drug possession with intent to distribute in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Noel De Jesus Bravo-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted of larceny, robbery, and homicide in Miami, Florida.

William Aldana-Monroy, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of deadly conduct discharge firearm in Austin, Texas.

Cesar Monroyo-Saldivar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of robbery in Los Angeles, California.

Andres Rayo-Lugo, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted of burglary in Nassau County, New York.

# # #