ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Who Threw Coffee on Baby, Mother, and Their Dog in Florida

Criminal illegal alien Nina Kristina Jaaskelainen has been in the U.S. illegally since 1999

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer following the arrest of Nina Kristina Jaaskelainen, a criminal illegal alien from Finland, after she threw coffee on a baby, mother, and the family dog during an altercation in New Smyrna, Florida.

Nina Kristina Jaaskelainen

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a mother was walking with her infant son and dog when Jaaskelainen confronted the mother over the dog not being leashed. During the confrontation, the illegal alien threw coffee on the baby, the mother and their dog. Jaaskelainen was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail where she was charged with battery and domestic violence.

ICE lodged an arrest detainer with the Volusia County Jail on November 15, 2025, to ensure this criminal illegal alien is not released back into American neighborhoods.

“For over TWO DECADES, Jaaskelainen has been in our country illegally, skirting the law without consequence. Now, a baby, a mother, and a dog have been assaulted by her,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “She is now facing charges for battery and domestic violence. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure she can never victimize another American family. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens.”

Jaaskelainen entered the United States on April 17, 1999, on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by July 16, 1999. She chose to ignore our laws and remained in the U.S. illegally for the last 26 years.

DHS law enforcement is committed to protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.