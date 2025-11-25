Sanctuary Politicians' Rhetoric Fuels More Than 1,150% Increase in Violence Against ICE Law Enforcement

Since President Trump took office, there have been 238 assaults on ICE law enforcement

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released new data showing a more than 1,150% increase in assaults and violence against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers as compared with the same period in 2024 under the Biden administration. DHS officials condemn the surge, warning an attack on those who enforce the nation’s laws are attacks on the rule of law itself.

Pictured left to right: a criminal illegal alien struck an ICE officer in the face with a metal coffee cup causing a laceration requiring 13 stitches, and an ICE officer received a bloody scalp and concussion during an arrest of a criminal illegal alien.

From January 21, 2024, through November 21, 2024, there were only 19 reported assaults against ICE law enforcement, while in the same timeframe in 2025 there were 238 reported assaults. This is a 1,153% increase in assaults.

“After months of Democrat politicians comparing ICE to Nazis, the gestapo, slave patrols, and even encouraging illegal aliens to resist arrest, our brave ICE law enforcement have been assaulted 238 times,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our law enforcement officers have had Molotov cocktails and rocks thrown at them, been shot at, had cars used as weapons against them, and been physically assaulted. Sanctuary politicians need to tone the rhetoric down before a law enforcement officer is killed. They should be thanking these brave law enforcement officers who risk their lives every single day to arrest pedophiles, rapists, murderers, gang members, and terrorists from our neighborhoods.”

Over the last 10 months, federal officers and agents across the DHS enterprise have faced a dangerously escalating pattern of violence, ranging from hitting, spitting, kicking and biting during arrests, to vehicle ramming, open gun fire, and the throwing of Molotov cocktails. These nationwide incidents show how ICE officers are being targeted because of the badge they wear, not just the enforcement operations they execute on behalf of the American people.

Examples of acts of violence against ICE law enforcement since January 21, 2025, include:

