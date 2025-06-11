weElevateIT LLC Appoints Fractional CTO to Drive AI and Data Strategy

weElevateIT Logo

Dr. Alexander Peter joins weElevateIT as Fractional CTO to drive AI innovation and digital transformation for defense clients.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- weElevateIT LLC is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Alexander Peter as its new Fractional Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over two decades of experience spanning artificial intelligence, data science, cloud architecture, and enterprise systems, Dr. Peter brings a rare blend of technical depth, visionary leadership, and public sector expertise to the weElevateIT executive team.Dr. Peter has held senior leadership roles across both government and industry, including the U.S. Department of Treasury, Smithsonian Institution, Amazon Web Services, and AOL. His work has driven innovation in areas such as generative AI, predictive analytics, blockchain, and real-time data visualization. As CTO, he will guide weElevateIT’s technology strategy, product innovation, and AI transformation initiatives across Department of Defense (DoD) and Military Services clients.“Dr. Peter’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for weElevateIT,” said Brian Jacobs, Founder and CEO. “His unmatched experience in building scalable, secure, and intelligent systems aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative digital solutions to the federal government. At weElevateIT, we pride ourselves on bringing the very best minds, technologies, and proven methods to the Department of Defense and military services—ensuring our clients are equipped with the most advanced, mission-ready capabilities available. Dr. Peter’s leadership will help us expand our capabilities in generative AI, cloud-native analytics, and mission-critical automation.”Dr. Peter’s academic credentials include a Doctorate of Science in Advanced Information Technology on Bare Machine Computing from Towson University. He is a published researcher, STEM advocate, and FAA-certified drone pilot, with a passion for mentoring the next generation of technologists through programs including the Open-Source Data Science Institute.This strategic appointment reinforces weElevateIT’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, mission-aligned technology services and solutions that elevate performance, transparency, and impact across the DoD landscape.About weElevateITweElevateIT LLC is a mission-driven, trusted, and results-focused company accelerating digital transformation across the Department of Defense and Military Services. With deep expertise in AI, automation, and data intelligence, we deliver agile, secure, and scalable services and solutions that empower warfighters and decision-makers. As a UiPath, Ask Sage, and Decision Lens Partner, weElevateIT stands apart through its commitment to innovation, operational impact, and mission readiness. Learn more at http://weElevateIT.com

