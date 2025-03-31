weElevateIT LLC Unlocks Generative AI Capabilities with Ask Sage Partnership

weElevateIT, Reach New Heights, Company Logo Ask Sage Company Logo

weElevateIT LLC is delighted to share its strategic partnership with Ask Sage, a commercially built, secure, and the most comprehensive Generative AI platform.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- weElevateIT LLC is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Ask Sage, a commercially built, secure, and the most comprehensive Generative AI platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in weElevateIT's mission to leverage AI as a force multiplier, enhancing agility and efficiency across the Defense sector.Founder and CEO of weElevateIT, Brian Jacobs, is a pioneer in being one of the first public sector leaders to stand up an automation and robotic process automation (RPA) team and production capability at the Department of the Army to provide full-scale RPA services and solutions for financial management processes. Brian served as a Department of the Army Senior Civilian Leader for 15 years and led the successful creation and deployment of innovative capabilities yielding tremendous value to the department.Ask Sage is a Secure & Extensible Multi-modal Generative AI platform designed to empower government and commercial teams with advanced AI capabilities. Built on cutting-edge technologies, Ask Sage offers robust security features, including zero-trust security and label-based access control, ensuring the secure handling of sensitive data. With its cloud-agnostic and model-agnostic approach, Ask Sage supports a variety of large language models and multi-modal applications, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of use cases. Trusted by over 15,000 government teams and 2,500 companies, Ask Sage is committed to driving efficiency and innovation across sectors.As the defense industry optimizes its workforce, weElevateIT LLC integrates Generative AI as a transformative tool and force multiplier for simple to complex problems across every mission domain to include financial audit, business operations, and warfighter. By implementing Ask Sage's advanced capabilities, weElevateIT is poised to deliver unparalleled value to its current and future clients. "We are thrilled to partner with Ask Sage to unlock the value of Generative AI for the Department of Defense and Military Services. This collaboration will enable us to streamline policies, accelerate financial audits, and improve processes at every echelon, ultimately driving efficiency and mission outcomes at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels," says Brian Jacobs.Ask Sage's platform is already authorized at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5), meaning that the DoD and Military Services do not need to stand up costly infrastructure. The platform is hosted on Azure Government, ensuring secure handling of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and For Official Use Only (FOUO) data. With its FedRAMP High ATO and DoD Authority to Operate at IL5, Secret and Top Secret, Ask Sage is ready to be leveraged immediately, providing a cost-effective and secure solution for the defense sector.“At Ask Sage, we deeply value our partnerships as they are integral to our mission of empowering teams with advanced AI capabilities. Collaborations like these enable us to drive innovation and efficiency across sectors, ensuring that our technology serves as a catalyst for transformative outcomes," says Ask Sage CEO Nicolas Chaillan.As an outcome and results driven innovator leading successful teams and projects in cost and performance management, web portal design, and robotic process automation, Brian Jacobs is committed to driving digital transformation in the defense sector. The partnership with Ask Sage aligns with weElevateIT's vision to harness the power of AI to deliver strategic outcomes for the Department of Defense and Military Services.For more information about weElevateIT LLC and its partnership with Ask Sage, please contact:Media Contact: Brian Jacobs, Founder and CEOweElevateIT LLCPhone: 571.446.0472Email: info@weElevateIT.comAbout weElevateIT LLCweElevateIT LLC, is an IT Services and Solutions company specializing in IT advisory, process automation, AI, data visualization, and analytics for the Department of Defense (DoD) and Military sectors. As an Ask Sage partner, weElevateIT accelerates mission outcomes by transforming use cases into real-world Generative AI, serving as a force multiplier and outcome producer for the Warfighter. Our expertise in Generative AI enables us to streamline processes and enhance operational efficiency, delivering tangible value and innovation to our clients. We are committed to driving success and empowering the DoD and Military Services with cutting-edge technology solutions.Ready to elevate your mission with GenAI? Contact us today to discover how we can help you leverage Generative AI for unparalleled results. https://weElevateIT.com About Ask Sage, Inc.Ask Sage, Inc. is a leading provider of Generative AI solutions, specifically designed to meet the needs of the public sector, defense industrial base, and commercial enterprises. Offering a wide range of both commercial and open-source Large Language Models (LLMs), our platform is technology agnostic, enabling teams to leverage the best tools and models that suit their needs. With robust security features, the ability to handle a wide range of data types, and enhanced integrations, Ask Sage, Inc. is the go-to solution for organizations seeking to optimize their operations and harness the power of AI. Learn more at www.asksage.ai

