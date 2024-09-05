weElevateIT LLC Becomes Newest UiPath Authorized Partner

weElevateIT LLC Strengthens Its AI and Automation Services by Becoming a UiPath Authorized Partner

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An up-and-coming small business, weElevateIT LLC, is proud to announce it is now an authorized partner with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation and AI software company. As a UiPath partner, weElevateIT will offer innovative and game-changing AI and automation capabilities across the Department of Defense (DoD) and Military Services landscape.Founder and CEO of weElevateIT, Brian Jacobs, is a pioneer in being one of the first public sector leaders to stand up an automation and robotic process automation (RPA) team and production capability at the Department of the Army to provide full-scale RPA services and solutions for financial management processes. Brian served as a Department of the Army Senior Civilian Leader for more than 14 years and led the successful creation and deployment of innovative technical capabilities yielding tremendous value to the department. weElevateIT sees value in strengthening the partnership with UiPath to bring even more value to the company’s current and future clients in the military and defense sectors via capabilities such as process mining, Generative AI, Intelligent Document Processing, and more"We are thrilled to become a partner of UiPath, the leading enterprise automation and AI software company, to deliver innovative and scalable solutions for our customers in the federal government. We believe that automation is a key enabler of digital transformation and operational excellence, and we are committed to providing best-in-class services and expertise to help our customers achieve their mission goals. UiPath's powerful and flexible platform, combined with our deep domain knowledge and experience, allows us to automate complex and high-value processes,” said Brian Jacobs, Founder and CEO of weElevateIT LLC.The UiPath Automation Platform is helping organizations around the world become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments. It addresses the automation lifecycle by leveraging process discovery tools and employee crowdsourcing to determine what to automate, which is key to scaling automation across the enterprise with speed and efficiency. This enables more sophisticated automations with AI capabilities such as Document Understanding and provides sophisticated analytics to measure the business impact of automation. This pervasive ‘automation and AI first’ approach is proven to be both substantial and transformative and is allowing everyone – from automation developers and testers to citizen developers and Business End Users – to collaborate and put automation squarely at the core of everyday work.By partnering with UiPath, weElevateIT can offer cutting-edge automation solutions that optimize processes, enhance productivity, and reduce costs for DoD and military service customers. UiPath’s automation platform enables weElevateIT to leverage advanced AI capabilities, such as process mining, document understanding, and Generative AI, to create more sophisticated and scalable automations. This collaboration will help public sector organizations achieve better performance and efficiency with automation as a key driver of their operations.Customer Success Target Areas are:- WeElevateIT and UiPath are partnering to deliver automation solutions for various DoD and military service customers, addressing their specific needs and challenges.- WeElevateIT and UiPath can automate various financial management processes, such as invoice processing, contract closeout, and audit readiness, and help customers achieve significant time and cost savings, improved data quality and accuracy, and enhanced compliance and security.- WeElevateIT and UiPath can also leverage UiPath’s AI capabilities to handle complex and unstructured data, such as scanned documents, PDFs, and images, and extract relevant information for downstream processing. This can enable faster and more accurate document understanding and data extraction, as well as reduce manual effort and errors.- WeElevateIT and UiPath can also use UiPath’s process mining solution to discover, analyze, and monitor the as-is processes and identify the best candidates for automation. This can help them optimize the process performance, reduce bottlenecks and variations, and increase efficiency and transparency.About weElevateITweElevateIT LLC is a consulting firm that specializes in advisory, automation, data visualization, and analytics for the DoD and Military Organizations. As a UiPath authorized partner, weElevateIT helps its clients achieve their digital transformation goals by automating complex and high-value processes, optimizing process performance, reducing bottlenecks and variations, and increasing efficiency and transparency. Led by a former federal civilian senior leader, weElevateIT adheres to core values such as integrity, innovation, excellence, collaboration, customer focus, adaptability, transparency, sustainability, and accountability. Learn more at weElevateIT.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.