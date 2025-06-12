Senior Helpers Opens Doors in North Hudson

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location open in North Hudson area. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in North Hudson.The location, owned and operated by Jonathan and Alicia Perez, officially began serving the community on May 5, 2025. Jonathan recently retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army, including five combat deployments. Alicia spent 22 years in the corporate world, managing customer service and training teams, overseeing new hire onboarding, and training sales teams nationwide. Their shared goal is to make a lasting impact on the community they call home. Through Senior Helpers of North Hudson, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“After two decades in the military and five combat deployments, I knew I wanted to continue serving—this time, right here at home.” – Jonathan PerezSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Jonathan and Alicia are a husband-and-wife team with deep roots in caregiving. Both helped care for their grandmothers and understand firsthand the importance of finding reliable, compassionate care for loved ones. They have two children who inspire them to build something meaningful that reflects their family values. Family is everything to them, and they bring the same level of care to the families they serve.“For me, it’s about taking amazing care of our caregivers—because when they feel supported and valued, that warmth and positivity naturally carry over to our clients. We’re not just building a business; we’re creating a family where everyone feels seen, heard, and cared for.” – Alicia PerezSenior Helpers of North Hudson offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Jonathan and Alicia are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their backgrounds in business and entrepreneurship, combined with their passion for supporting seniors and veterans, make them perfect candidates. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more North Hudson residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of North Hudson is located at 7915 John F. Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047.To contact the office, call (551) 550-8444 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/nj/north-hudson/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

Tailored Senior Care at Home

