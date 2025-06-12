Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Green Valley

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in Green Valley. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

GREEN VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Green Valley.The location, owned and operated by Tehjan Prendiville, began serving the community on April 1, 2025. Tehjan is a registered nurse with over 30 years of experience in healthcare. Her background spans direct patient care, hospital administration, and executive leadership, including serving as CEO of a healthcare system. In 2019, she returned to Tucson, AZ, to take over the Senior Helpers franchise. Under her leadership, the business expanded to Sierra Vista (2022) and Green Valley (2025), growing from 20 to over 220 employees. Through Senior Helpers of Green Valley, they will offer a wide range of services to help individuals age comfortably and safely at home—from daily assistance to specialized care for chronic diseases.“I chose to partner with Senior Helpers because of their deep commitment to compassionate, personalized care. Their values align perfectly with my vision of supporting seniors with dignity, respect, and dependable service.” – Tehjan PrendivilleSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Tehjan is a proud mother to one daughter, who works in mental health as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Tehjan’s motivation to continue her career in in-home care stems from witnessing the positive impact of helping people age in their own homes. Her mission is to provide individuals with the support and resources needed to stay as independent and healthy as possible.“Caring for our elders is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back to our community. My goal is to ensure every client feels safe, supported, and valued—right here in the place they call home.” – Tehjan PrendivilleSenior Helpers of Green Valley offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Tehjan is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Her background in healthcare, combined with her passion for helping seniors age gracefully, makes her a perfect fit. We’re excited to see her business grow and more Green Valley residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Green Valley is located at 255 W Esperanza Blvd, Green Valley, AZ 85614.To contact the office, call (520) 495-3656 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/az/green-valley/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

Tailored Senior Care at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.