Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Central Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Dallas.The location, owned and operated by Louis and Kristin Brown, began serving the community on January 13, 2025. Louis holds an MBA in Healthcare Management, which has deepened his understanding of the complexities of the healthcare system and equipped him with the tools to effectively support seniors and their families. Kristin's passion for helping others stems from personal experience. When her family urgently needed a caregiver for her father-in-law, she saw firsthand the challenges families face during such critical times. Through Senior Helpers of Central Dallas, they will offer a variety of services to help individuals age safely and comfortably at home—from daily assistance to specialized chronic care.“Our goal at Senior Helpers is not only to provide quality care to families for their loved ones, but also to educate the community about services available to seniors.” – Louis BrownSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Louis and Kristin have been married since 2009 and are proud lifelong residents of Texas. Louis previously worked as an airline pilot, while Kristin built a successful real estate career. For Louis, joining Senior Helpers represents a heartfelt return to his roots—investing in family, community, and service. Kristin is passionate about empowering caregivers, knowing that their well-being directly impacts the care they provide.“Our motivation to open the business came from watching our parents age and seeing our friends struggle to find care for their loved ones. Louis' father has Parkinson's, and when his mother—his sole caregiver—had an accident, we had to find care overnight. It opened our eyes to the challenges of the industry and the need for quality care.” – Kristin BrownSenior Helpers of Central Dallas offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Louis and Kristin are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for helping seniors and veterans makes them a perfect fit. We’re excited to watch their business grow and to see more Dallas residents benefit from compassionate Senior Helpers care.”Senior Helpers of Central Dallas is located at 12700 Hillcrest Road Suite 142, Dallas, TX 75230.To contact the office, call (214) 659-1265 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/tx/central-dallas/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

