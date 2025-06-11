NEBRASKA, June 11 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Omaha ICE Operations

LINCOLN, NE – Following U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Omaha and subsequent protests Tuesday, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement:

“Under the Biden Administration, the country’s immigration policy absolutely failed the American people for four years. We have to address the issue of illegal immigration, and I support the work of our federal partners to ensure that the law is followed and I remain supportive of President Trump’s efforts to secure the border.”