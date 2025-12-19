NEBRASKA, December 19 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Supports Union Pacific Transcontinental Railroad Merger

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement signaling the state of Nebraska’s support for Union Pacific’s merger with Norfolk Southern. The statement followed an announcement from Union Pacific that the two companies filed an application with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) for approval. According to Union Pacific’s submission to the federal government, it expects over 500 new managerial employees at their Omaha headquarters.

“With continued investment in its Omaha-based headquarters and the people of this great state, we are proud to support Union Pacific’s efforts to create the nation’s first transcontinental railroad. A Nebraska-born and grown business, UP helps our farming and ranching families feed the world and transports the materials that are building the future of our country. Nebraska — a friend to business and perfectly located to serve as a nationwide transportation hub — is proud to be home of UP’s past and future successes.”

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln created Union Pacific after signing the Pacific Railway Act. Union Pacific laid its first track in Omaha three years later in 1865. Since that time, Union Pacific has called Nebraska home.