NEBRASKA, December 19 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Provides Progress Update on Tyson Support Services, Announces New Hotline and Additional Assistance Dates

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced further progress in assisting workers impacted by the upcoming Tyson meat processing plant closure in Lexington. Altogether, over 1,600 individuals attended Rapid Response layoff services events and job fairs at the Dawson County Fairgrounds and Lexington Middle School over the last two weeks. These efforts were designed to provide timely information, connect displaced workers with employment opportunities, and ensure access to workforce and supportive services. Nearly 600 individuals have registered in the Department of Labor’s employment website, NEworks.nebraska.gov.

“Lexington has been and will continue to be an all-American community. We want to make sure of that. The state is engaging to the greatest extent possible to help people meet immediate needs and identify employment opportunities,” said Gov. Pillen.

Commissioner of Labor Katie Thurber has personally attended several of the scheduled Rapid Response and job fairs hosted by the department. She said the participation by Tyson’s workforce has been encouraging.

“They are demonstrating Nebraska’s strong work ethic and are taking the steps necessary to transfer their skills within our state,” said Commissioner Thurber. “This response has demonstrated the value of aligning Rapid Response layoff services, job fairs, and registration support into a coordinated, sustained effort that will hopefully prove beneficial to the workers and their families.”

State agencies are collaborating with local partners, employers, community organizations, and volunteers. Participants in recent events received information on:

Workforce programs and job search services

Unemployment Insurance

Training and retraining opportunities

Community and human services including SNAP, SNAP E&T, Medicaid, Employment First and other programs

Erick Carrillo, the Department of Labor’s director of reemployment services, said it has been heartening to see various agencies and individuals provide a path forward to workers and their families. “What stands out to me is that the state agencies are giving people options,” Carrillo said. “We are helping people identify ways that they can make the most of this situation and we are partnering with them through the entire process, which looks different for each affected worker.”

Over 150 employers have taken part in the response efforts through participation in job fairs and other outreach efforts to the Tyson workforce. Employers are encouraged to post their jobs at NEworks.nebraska.gov.

Participating employers and a summary of job openings are listed on the Department of Economic Development’s Lexington resources web page, opportunity.nebraska.gov/Lexington. The page also includes information about employment and community resources for individuals and families impacted by the plant closure.

A hotline is now also available for Lexington workers needing assistance with programs and services available through Health and Human Services or the Department of Labor. Language assistance is available.

“My team is working to eliminate barriers to accessing important resources,” added Gov. Pillen. “The hotline aims to streamline access for individuals with questions regarding programs that may benefit them most during this time.”

The phone number for assistance is 308-407-1517.

Listed below are upcoming dates and events that Tyson employees can participate in, arranged through the Department of Labor. All will be held at the Dawson County Fairgrounds. The NEworks sessions are designed to provide assistance with registering in NEworks.nebraska.gov, where workers can find employment and file for unemployment benefits when their job ends.

Dec. 29

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. NEworks Session

Jan. 8

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. NEworks Session

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Job Fair

Jan. 9

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. NEworks Session

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Job Fair

Jan. 15

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. NEworks Session

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Job Fair

Jan. 16

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. NEworks Session

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Job Fair