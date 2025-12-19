Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Appoints Ashley Newmyer as Director of Public Health

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is announcing his appointment of Ashley Newmyer as director of the Division of Public Health for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). She has been serving as interim director since May of this year.

Newmyer has had multiple roles with DHHS since 2010, most notably around data collection, analytics and reporting. She was the deputy director for health data within the Division of Public Health in 2019, before becoming the agency data operator. Newmyer also served as an epidemiology surveillance coordinator for six years where she launched and secured grants for a variety of surveillance and monitoring programs including those related to injuries and prescription drugs.

Newmyer has a degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and she earned a Master of Public Health in Biostatistics degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Newmyer most recently completed a chief data and analytics officer program through George Mason University.

Newmyer’s permanent appointment is effective Dec. 22 at an annual salary of $170,000.

