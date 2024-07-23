Silverlight Digital Named Finalist for MM+M Rare Disease Agency of the Year

Silverlight Digital Logo MM+M Awards Finalist Badge

Silverlight Digital celebrates recognition as a finalist for the MM+M Rare Disease Agency of the Year award and its commitment to excellence in digital media.

Being recognized as a finalist for MM+M Rare Disease Agency of the Year award is a testament to the team's hard work, creativity, and unwavering commitment to reaching those affected by rare diseases.” — Lori Goldberg, CEO of Silverlight Digital

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverlight Digital is thrilled to announce that we have been named a finalist for the MM+M Rare Disease Agency of the Year award. This recognition, part of the 2024 MM+M Awards, celebrates our commitment to excellence in healthcare-focused digital media and our meaningful work within the rare disease sector.

The MM+M Awards, now in its 21st year, is the premier awards program in the medical marketing and media industry. It honors the campaigns, organizations, and individuals who have made the most compelling and influential contributions over the past year. This year’s awards ceremony takes place on October 10 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Being shortlisted alongside other esteemed agencies highlights the Silverlight Digital team’s remarkable dedication and innovation in addressing the unique challenges of reaching rare disease patients and caregivers. Our work is driven by a passion for making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families, and this nomination underscores our efforts to create impactful media strategies that maximize exposure.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of only four finalists for the MM+M Rare Disease Agency of the Year award," said Lori Goldberg, CEO of Silverlight Digital. "This nomination is a testament to our team's hard work, creativity, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those affected by rare diseases. We are grateful for the opportunity to be acknowledged among such distinguished peers."

The MM+M Awards event promises to be an exciting evening, celebrating the best and brightest in the industry. For more information about tickets, commercial opportunities, and the digital simulcast, please visit www.mmm-awards.com.



About Silverlight Digital: Silverlight Digital is a leading independent healthcare media agency specializing in innovative media solutions for rare diseases. With a dedicated team of experts, we strive to deliver powerful and empathetic campaigns that drive awareness, education, and support for rare disease communities. Our mission is to create a lasting impact on the lives of patients and their families through strategic and heartfelt advertising initiatives. Visit SilverlightDigital.com to learn more.