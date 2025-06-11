Attorney General Jackley Announce DCI Investigating 4th Inmate Death at the South Dakota State Penitentiary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death of an inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

The inmate, identified as Nicholas Skorka, 42, was found deceased in his cell Tuesday. An autopsy has been ordered for Thursday.

“DCI will do a thorough investigation, and we will determine what additional action is needed pending the results of that investigation,” said Attorney General Jackley.

DCI is investigating the deaths of four prison inmates that have occurred since February. More details will be made available when the investigations are completed. Attorney General Jackley plans to announce any criminal action in the near future at the appropriate time.

