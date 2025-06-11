Labor Agreement Reached With SUNY Graduate Student Union

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the ratification of a three-year labor contract agreement with the Communications Workers of America/Graduate Student Employees Union, Local 1104 (GSEU). The GSEU includes more than 4,500 teaching assistants and graduate assistants who are pursuing advanced degrees at campuses within the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Members of the GSEU are employed assisting SUNY faculty and administrators in a variety of teaching, research and administrative activities. The agreement, which runs until July 1, 2026, won the overwhelming approval of members who cast ballots.

“This labor agreement with the Communications Workers of America and the Graduate Student Employees Union reflects our commitment to affordability and higher education,” Governor Hochul said. “I appreciate the partnership of the union leadership throughout negotiations and thank its membership for their commitment to furthering the educational experience at our SUNY campuses across New York State.”

The ratified contract includes compensation increases in each year of the agreement, as well as increases to the minimum stipend paid to unit members. In addition, the contract includes a lump sum bonus in the last year of the agreement and increases to labor/management funds for each year as well.

Communications Workers of America Union 1104 Executive Vice President for Education Andrew Dobbyn said, “GSEU is pleased to reach this agreement with Governor Hochul’s administration. This contract will improve the lives of thousands of Graduate Assistants, both economically and non-economically, who provide the vital instruction and research that makes SUNY run.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY’s graduate student employees serve our campuses through teaching, research, and so much more as they earn their degrees, and this contract is a well-deserved and responsible reflection of the important role graduate student employees play. We are grateful for the commitment of the Governor’s office, the NYS Office of Employee Relations, and the Graduate Student Employees Union to work together toward this agreement.”