Landmarks to be Illuminated for Memorial Day
Governor Kathy Hochul today directed New York State landmarks to illuminate red, white and blue this evening, Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
“Today, we remember and honor the New Yorkers who served in the armed forces and made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their state and country,” Governor Hochul said. “It takes courage, strength and bravery to serve in the military, and in New York, we reflect on the incredible valor and willingness of those who fought and died for our freedoms to put the safety of their fellow citizens ahead of their own.”
The following 17 landmarks will be lit red, white and blue in recognition of Memorial Day:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.