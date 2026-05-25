Landmarks to be Illuminated for Memorial Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed New York State landmarks to illuminate red, white and blue this evening, Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

“Today, we remember and honor the New Yorkers who served in the armed forces and made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their state and country,” Governor Hochul said. “It takes courage, strength and bravery to serve in the military, and in New York, we reflect on the incredible valor and willingness of those who fought and died for our freedoms to put the safety of their fellow citizens ahead of their own.”

The following 17 landmarks will be lit red, white and blue in recognition of Memorial Day: