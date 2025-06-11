Aprio CEO: Culture and Capital Fuel Firms Rapid Growth

CPA Trendlines - Actionable Intelligence for the Tax, Accounting & Finance Community Richard Kopelman, CPA, CGMA, Aprio's CEO dishes on how his firm skyrocketed into the 24th largest firm in the U.S. With over 35 years of experience working solely with CPAs, Jean Caragher, president of Capstone Marketing, knows the challenges and opportunities firms face today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent episode of Gear Up For Growth, powered by CPA Trendlines, Aprio Advisory Group CEO Richard Kopelman, CPA, CGMA, shares insights with host Jean Caragher, president of Capstone Marketing, into the firm’s meteoric rise and bold vision for the future, crediting two foundational drivers: an unwavering commitment to culture and a strategic private equity partnership.

Under Kopelman’s leadership since 2013, Aprio has grown into the 24th largest accounting firm in the U.S., driven by a unique culture built around “31 Fundamentals” that guide daily behavior and decision-making. “Our culture is not a poster on a wall,” Kopelman says. “It’s how we operate—how we communicate with each other, serve clients, and make decisions. We practice it every day.”

This deeply embedded culture has not only fueled organic growth but has made Aprio a destination firm for top talent, landing the firm on Glassdoor and USA Today’s best places to work lists.

In 2024, Aprio took a bold step by securing investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners to accelerate its long-term strategy. “We saw significant shifts in technology and client expectations and wanted to move faster,” Kopelman explains. “The partnership allows us to scale our people, technology, and M&A strategy while remaining true to our identity as a partner-owned, entrepreneurial firm.”

Aprio now boasts over 850 equity holders within the firm—far beyond the traditional partner model—demonstrating its commitment to building a future where more professionals share in the firm’s success.

“Our goal is to create opportunities—financial independence for our people, expanded services for clients, and a business advisory model that redefines what a modern accounting firm can be,” Kopelman concludes.

Other highlights include:

• Aprio is moving beyond traditional accounting, adding services like legal (via the acquisition of Radix Law), cybersecurity, staffing, and wealth management.

• Private equity capital is being used for M&A, technology, and lateral partner hiring, with a focus on maintaining partnership and equity culture.

• Kopelman identifies his key leadership strengths as energy, positivity, and a relentless focus on opportunity creation for staff and clients.

• A central tenet of Aprio’s success has been to "just ask the client" and evolve services based on client needs—emphasizing relationship over transaction.

• Hundreds of Aprio professionals have been trained in value-based pricing to modernize client billing, influenced by Michelle River's advanced pricing methodology.

