Supermarket News unveils full agenda for GroceryNEXT: The premier event for what’s next in grocery retail

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supermarket News, the most trusted voice of the grocery industry, has unveiled the initial agenda for GroceryNEXT, a bold new event designed to equip grocery leaders with the insights, strategies and connections needed to navigate what’s next in retail, technology and customer experience.Held September 10–12, 2025, at the Westin Chicago Northwest, GroceryNEXT will convene an exclusive group of retail executives, technology innovators and thought leaders for three days of curated programming, provocative conversations and hands-on learning.“This isn’t just a conference, it’s where the grocery industry comes to reimagine the future,” said Art Sebastian, Chair of the GroceryNEXT Advisory Board and CEO of NexChapter. “We’re bringing together the brightest minds and boldest ideas to help retailers lead through change and build what’s next.”Amanda Buehner, EVP of Retail at Informa, added: “At Supermarket News, our mission is to champion the grocery industry and provide a platform for innovation, collaboration and progress. GroceryNEXT is a natural extension of that mission, a gathering built to spark bold thinking, foster real connections and empower grocery leaders to shape the future.”The agenda spans everything from the evolving role of the physical store to the rise of retail media, AI-powered personalization and loyalty transformation. Confirmed speakers include leaders from Giant Eagle, Lidl US, Wakefern, Schnuck’s, Lowes Foods and The Fresh Market, alongside original editorial perspectives from the Supermarket News team. In addition to mainstage sessions, GroceryNEXT features tactical best-practice workshops, 1:1 curated meetings and high-impact networking experiences.To view the full agenda and request an invitation, visit https://informaconnect.com/grocery-next/ About Supermarket NewsSupermarket News is the leading resource for grocery executives and decision-makers, providing essential news, insights and analysis on the trends shaping the future of the industry.About GroceryNEXTGroceryNEXT is the premier event focused on what’s next in grocery retail, spanning customer experience, retail media, loyalty, e-commerce and digital transformation. Shaped in partnership with leading retailers and tech experts, the event is guided by an Advisory Board of executives dedicated to driving the industry forward.GroceryNEXT Advisory Board Members include:• Art Sebastian, Founder & CEO, NexChapter (Chair)• Justin Weinstein, EVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Giant Eagle• Charlie McWeeney, VP of Technology, Wakefern• Chad Petersen, SVP of Digital & E-Commerce, Lowes Foods• Zac Wilson, Executive Director of Digital Experiences• Frank Kerr, SVP of Operations at Lidl US• Emily Turner, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh MarketContact:Retailers: Mike Marino, Michael.marino@informa.comSponsors: Amanda Buehner, amanda.buehner@informa.comEditorial: Chloe Riley, chloe.riley@informa.com

