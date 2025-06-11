A bold fantasy debut exploring power, identity, and truth—winner of the 2025 Pacific Book Award for Best Fantasy.

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy Novel Iseris: House of Power Wins 2025 Pacific Book Award for Best Fantasy

Author Jay Smith Delivers a Coming-of-Age Tale Filled with Magic, Mystery, and Political Intrigue

In a genre where magic often takes center stage, Iseris: House of Power introduces readers to an unlikely heroine who’s anything but ordinary. The debut fantasy novel by Jay Smith, winner of the 2025 Pacific Book Award for Best Fantasy, is a powerful blend of character-driven storytelling, deep world-building, and thought-provoking revelations.

At the heart of the story is Mora Hytich, a quiet 19-year-old villager from the land of Augstia. Unlike others her age, she’s not proficient in magic—a trait that sets her apart in a society where power is everything. Mora is content with her peaceful life alongside her mother, until a routine walk to school with her best friend Cassel changes everything.

Soon, Mora finds herself confronting uncomfortable truths about her family, her country, and ultimately, herself. As secrets unravel and new forces rise, she must decide who she is—and what she stands for—when the stakes couldn't be higher.

“A fantasy novel that doesn’t just entertain—it makes you think.”

– Reader Review

With its layered plot and emotional depth, Iseris: House of Power is more than a traditional fantasy—it’s a reflection on identity, legacy, and the personal cost of power.



Book Details

· Title: Iseris: House of Power

· Author: Jay Smith

· Genre: Fantasy / Coming-of-Age

· Award: Winner of the 2025 Pacific Book Awards – Best Fantasy

· Formats: Paperback, eBook

· Available in: USA & UK

· Featured on: CraveBooks.com – a top platform for fantasy readers

About the Author

Jay Smith is an avid reader, ponderer, and storyteller who has been writing for years while balancing work and school. Iseris: House of Power marks Jay’s first published novel, showcasing a love for characters, themes, and compelling narrative. When not writing, Jay enjoys video games with friends, breaking down story arcs, and family dinners.

