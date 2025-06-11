The Power of The Pitch Is Here And It’s Changing the Game for Women Founders Across Canada

The wait is over. And so is playing small—The Power of The Pitch is officially live and it’s not just a business event. It’s a movement.

We’re proud to officially launch a transformational platform for women-led businesses, presented by The Scotiabank Women Initiative® and I Am Unbreakable®

Women don’t need permission to build empires—just a platform to be seen building them.” — Adrianne Fekete, Founder of I Am Unbreakable® Magazine and Podcast

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s Official. The Wait is Over. The Power of The Pitch is here.Presented by The Scotiabank Women InitiativeIn Partnership with I Am Unbreakable® The Power of The Pitch is more than a business opportunity— it’s a transformational platform for women entrepreneurs who are building with purpose and ready to scale.This is not a drill. This is your moment.This experience was created to give bold, visionary founders the opportunity to step onto a national stage and pitch directly to the people who can change everything: elite investors, respected venture firms, award-winning entrepreneurs, and powerful media and business networks. It Starts Today.Key Dates and Application Details:•Applications Open: June 2nd, 2025•First Round Pitch Begins: July 2nd, 2025•Format: 5-minute pitch + 5-minute Q&A•Pitch Style: Virtual or LiveIt’s here. And it’s powerful. All applicants will pitch in front of a high-level panel of venture capitalists, angel investors, media executives, founders, and strategic partners.“When women support women, it doesn’t just change business — it changes everything,” states Chris McMartin.We said we were coming. This is it.The Competition Journey:➡️ Semifinals: October 17th, 2025The top eight finalists from the initial round will be invited to pitch LIVE at The Power Of The Pitch Semi-final Event. This will be a dynamic, in-person experience where each finalist presents to a curated panel of judges and industry leaders.“Women don’t need permission to build empires—just a platform to be seen building them,” says Adrianne Fekete.The Platform. The Pitch. The Power.Three winners will be selected based on pitch performance, business potential, innovation, and impact.Winners Will Receive A Launchpad for Legends:• You’ll pitch to a room of elite investors, female venture partners, angel syndicates, media executives, and expert mentors.•Hear directly from experienced entrepreneurs and investors who’ve scaled their own ventures. The insights you get from this room are not available anywhere else.•. Strategic Introductions: Expect curated, meaningful connections that go beyond handshakes — think strategic partnerships, mentorship, and investment readiness.• Your pitch will be featured across various platforms, social channels, magazine features, and event highlight reels, helping you establish credibility and attract attention from across industries, including The Scotiabank Women Initiativeand I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media.• Whether you win or not, you leave this event with elevated positioning, new confidence, and access to a community of powerhouse women building something legendary.• Prizes (to be announced)• Exclusive national media coverageFinals: February 27th, 2026 at The Quay in Toronto, Ontario. The top three semifinalists will advance to the Power of The Pitch Finals, hosted live on stage at the I Am UnbreakableX The Scotiabank Women InitiativeSummit. They’ll compete for additional prizes, next-level brand exposure, partnership opportunities, and long-term business visibility.Why You Should Apply:Unparalleled Access.Step into a room with real decision-makers — investors, founders, and executives who have the influence and capital to move your business forward.Real Feedback. Real Growth.Receive targeted insights from industry veterans who understand what it takes to scale.Strategic Visibility:Position your brand in front of media, investors, and business networks that matter.High-Stakes Opportunity:From early-stage traction to national press, this platform offers meaningful, lasting business momentum.Who This is For:The Power of The Pitch is for women founders who are:* Leading innovative businesses at the early or growth stage* Ready to access capital, mentorship, and high-level visibility* Committed to scaling and seeking strategic partnerships* Looking to connect with a powerful network of women in businessApply Here: https://iamunbreakable.com/the-power-of-the-pitch/ Applications open June 2nd, 2025 and spots are very limited. Applicants are encouraged to apply early. ALL applicants will receive a pitch opportunity. Finalists will be selected based on business viability, innovation, and pitch execution.This is not about waiting to be discovered. This is about choosing to lead.Apply with clarity. Pitch with purpose. Rise with power.

The Power Of The Pitch

