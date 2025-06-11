SafetySpect Acquires FDA-Cleared HyperMed Imaging Technology; Biomark Capital Acquires Ownership Interest in SafetySpect

Strategic acquisition expands SafetySpect's medical imaging capabilities with HyperView™ technology and intellectual property portfolio.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafetySpect Inc., a leader in intelligent optical imaging and sensing systems, today announced the acquisition of key assets from HyperMed Imaging Inc., including its FDA-cleared HyperView™ technology, intellectual property portfolio, and core imaging systems. This strategic acquisition resulted in Biomark Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in transformative healthcare innovations, becoming a direct owner of SafetySpect.The terms of the deal remain confidential. This collaboration enables SafetySpect to advance and expand HyperMed's foundational imaging technology into next-generation medical platforms."HyperMed's technology represents a significant and strategic addition to our capabilities," said Kenneth Barton, Chief Executive Officer of SafetySpect. "We will enhance HyperView by leveraging our expertise in AI, multimodal sensing, and edge-computing architectures. We sincerely thank Governor Armstrong and the offices of Senator Hoeven and Senator Cramer for their continued support of SafetySpect across multiple projects, helping us advance innovative solutions in health and safety. Additionally, we plan to expand manufacturing through our partner, ComDel Innovation in Wahpeton, North Dakota—bringing an additional FDA-cleared medical device into their production portfolio."SafetySpect is recognized for its development of real-time optical systems used in food safety and environmental monitoring, featuring proprietary fluorescence and reflectance imaging. The company has secured multiple contracts and grants from U.S. federal agencies, (NIH, USDA, US Army, etc.), validating its innovations in contamination detection and cleanliness verification."Biomark Capital's acquisition of SafetySpect equity is a result of its confidence in SafetySpect's leadership, vision, and ability to scale advanced imaging solutions," said Douglas Lind, M.D., a Managing Partner of Biomark Capital. "We're eager to support the team as they extend HyperMed's legacy into new clinical markets."Dr. Fartash Vasefi, Chief Technology Officer at SafetySpect, added: "Our immediate goal is to expand the HyperView platform into broader medical applications—including wound care, tissue perfusion monitoring, and AI-enhanced diagnostics. By integrating additional sensing modes and machine learning, we are building a next-generation system for non-invasive, real-time clinical decision support."Finally, David G. Armstrong, Distinguished Professor of Surgery and Neurological Surgery and Director of Limb Preservation at Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California (USC) noted “We can’t manage what we can’t measure—and for far too long, clinicians have been forced to guess at tissue perfusion. This fills a major unmet need by making the invisible visible, in real time. It’s not just a technological advance—it’s a clinical enabler.”About SafetySpect Inc.SafetySpect Inc. develops intelligent optical, sensing and spectroscopy-based imaging systems for real-time contamination detection, cleanliness verification, and precision diagnostics. The company's edge-computing platforms serve industries including healthcare, food safety, and defense, delivering actionable insights at the point of need.About Biomark CapitalBiomark Capital is a venture capital firm dedicated to improving the human condition by investing capital and expertise to create value for the most promising life science companies. The firm invests in companies with disruptive potential and clear pathways to clinical and commercial impact.For more information please contact :Media@Safetyspect.com

