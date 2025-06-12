CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF NORTHWEST CALIFORNIA EXPANDS TO SONOMA VALLEY THROUGH NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH HOMELESS ACTION SONOMA

The logos of Catholic Charities of Northwest California and Homeless Action Sonoma — two organizations coming together to expand shelter and support services in Sonoma Valley. Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northwest California, and James Whittaker, Board Chair of Homeless Action Sonoma, formalize a new partnership to support the region’s only shelter in Sonoma Valley. Home & Safe Village in Sonoma Valley — a 20-unit temporary emergency shelter program that will continue to serve local residents through the new partnership between HAS and CCNWC.

Joint partnership expands services at Sonoma Valley’s only shelter, combining local vision with regional expertise to support unhoused neighbors.

Partnering with Catholic Charities ensures the longevity of our mission and strengthens services for Sonoma Valley” — James Whitaker, HAS Board Chair

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeless Action Sonoma (HAS) and Catholic Charities of Northwest California (CCNWC) are pleased to announce a new operating partnership that will expand essential services and shelter operations in Sonoma Valley. Under the agreement, CCNWC will assume operations of the 20-unit temporary emergency shelter program that HAS launched and currently operates - marking a significant step in regional collaboration and service expansion.

This partnership ensures the continued success of the only shelter in Sonoma Valley under the management of one of Northern California’s largest and most experienced providers of housing and homelessness solutions. While HAS retains ownership of the site, CCNWC will support the vision of HAS by overseeing day-to-day operations, including case management and integrated support services. This collaboration reflects the hard work and vision of Homeless Action Sonoma to bring this vital program to life - and ensures that their mission continues to thrive in partnership. It also reinforces Catholic Charities’ growing role as a regional leader in housing and supportive services, with a deepening focus not just on Santa Rosa, but on communities across all of Northwest California.

“We’ve always believed that meeting people where they are - both literally and figuratively - is how we make the greatest impact. Expanding our operations into Sonoma Valley allows us to bring that commitment to a community we know has long needed more support,” said Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northwest California. “We’re honored to join Homeless Action Sonoma in this next chapter – bringing our regional experience and wraparound services to strengthen what’s already been built. This partnership also creates an economy of scale – enabling us to provide more services at a lower cost, and in a way that’s more sustainable for the long therm. While we’ve long served communities beyond Santa Rosa, this collaboration reflects an intentional focus on meeting needs across the entire region – true to our identity as Catholic Charities of Northwest California.”

Recent data underscores the urgency of this expansion. The 2024 Sonoma County Point-in-Time Count revealed an 11% increase in homelessness over the past year, with a significant rise in unsheltered individuals. Nearly 80% of those experiencing homelessness in the county became unhoused while already living locally – highlighting the need for immediate, community-based solutions. With a strong track record that includes housing over 1,800 individuals in the last three years, and delivering holistic services to thousands more, Catholic Charities is well-positioned to expand this vital work in Sonoma Valley – honoring and building upon Homeless Action Sonoma’s original vision.

With operations planned to transition at the end of June, CCNWC will introduce its wide range of wraparound services to the Sonoma Valley program, including:

• Emergency and Transitional Shelter Operations

• Immigration Legal Services

• Benefit Enrollment (CalFresh, Medi-Cal, etc.)

• Housing Counseling and Financial Assistance Programs

“From the very beginning, our goal at Homeless Action Sonoma has been to create a sustainable, dignified response to homelessness in Sonoma Valley – one that reflects the values and needs of this community,” said James Whittaker, Board Chair of Homeless Action Sonoma. “As we looked to the future, it became clear that partnering with an experienced provider like Catholic Charities would help us realize that vision and ensure longevity of the program. This collaboration allows us to preserve what makes this project unique while expanding the services and support available to our unhoused neighbors. It’s a powerful example of how nonprofits can come together to meet a critical need in a more effective and lasting way.”

The partnership was made possible through critical support and guidance from the Community Foundation Sonoma County (CFSC) and the Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund, who view this model as a forward-thinking approach to nonprofit collaboration. In addition to providing strategic guidance, CFSC has committed financial resources to help launch and sustain this effort.

“These are exactly the kind of partnerships we’re proud to invest in - community organizations joining forces to build something more resilient and impactful than one organization could achieve alone,” said Amy Holter, Vice President for Community Impact at CFSC. “Our financial and strategic support for this initiative is part of our Resilient Organizations Program, which was created to strengthen nonprofits facing fiscal, operational and leadership challenges. At a time when nonprofits are facing a perfect storm of donor fatigue, economic uncertainty, and looming state and federal funding cuts, we are so grateful to work with thoughtful, mission-aligned partners like HAS and CCNWC to ensure continuity and growth of services for people experiencing homelessness in the Valley."

Angela Ryan, Executive Director of the Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund added, “This collaboration isn’t just strategic - it’s transformational for Sonoma Valley and for many of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Sonoma County Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, whose district includes the City of Sonoma, offered invaluable resources throughout this growing partnership and expressed enthusiastic support:

“This partnership represents a brighter future for Sonoma Valley. It uplifts those who need it most and enhances the health and strength of our entire community. I commend both organizations for coming together in service of our most vulnerable neighbors. This is another positive step in ensuring every person in the Sonoma Valley has a safe place to rest their heads.”

A public open house will be held in late July or early August, offering partners and community members the opportunity to visit the site and learn how this partnership will serve Sonoma Valley moving forward.

“When we collaborate, everyone wins - especially our neighbors who need us most,” added Holmes.

Together, HAS and CCNWC are committed to ensuring that the Sonoma Valley shelter not only continues, but thrives. This partnership builds on Homeless Action Sonoma’s vision and deep local relationships, paired with Catholic Charities’ regional expertise in shelter and housing operations. It reflects what’s possible when organizations come together with a shared purpose and a commitment to serving clients in the best way possible.

