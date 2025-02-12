Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa becomes Catholic Charities of Northwest California

Catholic Charities of Northwest California—uniting communities with compassion, dignity, and essential services for all. A new look, the same unwavering mission—Catholic Charities of Northwest California remains dedicated to serving the underserved and marginalized in our communities.

Catholic Charities of Northwest California's New Name Reflects Broader Regional Reach and Inclusive Vision

Now more than ever, we need to take big steps to serve our most vulnerable communities.” — Jennielynn Holmes, CEO

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Catholic Charities concludes its 70th year of service, the organization is proud to announce its rebranding to Catholic Charities of Northwest California. This new name reflects the agency’s expansive reach across six counties—Sonoma, Napa, Humboldt, Del Norte, Mendocino, and Lake—and its mission to foster a sense of belonging for all.

Since its founding in 1954, Catholic Charities has been dedicated to uplifting the most marginalized and underserved individuals in the community. While proud of the profound impact made in Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties, this milestone marks a renewed focus on extending support to every community across Northwest California, ensuring we reach those who need it most.

“Now more than ever, we need to take big steps to serve our most vulnerable communities,” said Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northwest California. “Our new name better reflects who we are, and the breadth of those we serve. As we look ahead, this rebranding reaffirms our commitment to ensuring everyone in our service area - regardless of faith, background, or circumstance - feels seen, supported, and valued.”

A Vision of “Love for All”

Aligned with the organization’s value, “Love for All,” the rebranding reflects Catholic Charities’ commitment to compassion and inclusivity. In the past fiscal year, the organization served 7,881 individuals, including 780 children, provided over 305,000 meals, and secured housing for 576 people.

Across its programs, Catholic Charities offers:

Homelessness and Housing Solutions, offering shelters, case management, financial assistance and education to prevent homelessness, a drop-in center for basic needs, and the Nightingale program for respite care and housing support.

Legal Immigration Services, empowering immigrants with legal pathways to citizenship.

Senior Services, such as Caring Rides and Caring Voices, fostering connection and independence for seniors.

Health and Wellness Programs, supporting participants with benefit enrollment, including CalFresh and Medi-Cal, as well as providing food distributions and nutrition education to promote long-term well-being.

“No matter who someone is or what they’re facing, they are deserving of love,” said Holmes. “We stand by our clients through life’s toughest moments, supporting them in overcoming challenges and helping them find the stability and hope they need to move forward.”

Strengthening Regional Impact

The rebranding signals a future-focused approach, with new hires to expand outreach and strengthen regional efforts:

Julia Grunseth, Director of Individual Giving.

Kerri Beeker, Major Gift Officer for Napa County.

These additions reflect Catholic Charities’ commitment to serving not just Santa Rosa or Sonoma County, but all of Northwest California.

Embracing a New Chapter

The rebranding officially launches on February 11, 2025, with a week-long social media campaign. The campaign will feature:

Videos from staff sharing what “Love for All” means to them.

Impact stories, statistics, and testimonials.

A vision for the future, highlighting the organization’s inclusive mission and expanded reach.

Learn More

To learn more about Catholic Charities of Northwest California and its programs, please visit ccnwc.org

###

Welcome to Catholic Charities of Northwest California!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.