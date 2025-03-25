Catholic Charities of Northwest California Hosts Virtual ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshops to Empower Immigrant Communities

Flyer for Catholic Charities’ free virtual Know Your Rights workshops on March 26 (Spanish) and March 27 (English), featuring legal topics, family preparedness, and a QR code to register. Logo of Catholic Charities of Northwest California, a nonprofit organization serving and empowering vulnerable individuals and families across six counties since 1954. Members of Catholic Charities of Northwest California’s Immigration Team, who developed and are leading the Know Your Rights workshops to support and educate immigrant communities.

ROHNERT PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catholic Charities of Northwest California, in partnership with the City of Rohnert Park, the City of Cotati, the City of Petaluma, Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, Petaluma City Schools, and Sonoma State University, is hosting free virtual Know Your Rights workshops to educate and empower immigrant communities. These workshops will provide critical legal knowledge and practical tools to help individuals and families understand their rights and respond confidently to encounters with immigration enforcement.

The virtual workshops will take place on Wednesday, March 26 (Spanish) and Thursday, March 27 (English). Participants must register in advance to attend.

"A knowledgeable community is an empowered community," said Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northwest California. "Through these workshops, we are providing essential information to help immigrants understand their rights and protect their families. We are also grateful to our local partners for coming together to spread the word and support our collective community in this effort.”

About the Know Your Rights Workshop

Led by Catholic Charities’ experienced immigration specialists, these workshops will cover:

• Your legal rights in the U.S., regardless of legal status

• How to respond to encounters with ICE or law enforcement

• Steps to take in case of detention or an immigration raid

• Creating a family preparedness plan to ensure security for loved ones

• Legal resources and support available in the community

"Knowledge is power, and in times of uncertainty, it can be the difference between security and fear. These workshops give immigrant families the critical tools they need to stand firm in their rights. Rohnert Park is proud to stand with our immigrant community—not just in words, but in action," said Gerard Giudice, Mayor of Rohnert Park.

“The City of Cotati is committed to doing everything we can to help all of our residents feel safe and welcome in our city. We appreciate Catholic Charities for hosting this educational event and look forward to continuing to work on ways to bring our community together,” said Ben Ford, Mayor of Cotati.

These workshops are not just for immigrants - they also provide an opportunity for friends, neighbors, and colleagues to learn how to support those in their community.

Catholic Charities’ Leadership in Immigration Support

Catholic Charities of Northwest California has been leading Know Your Rights outreach efforts since November 2024, offering both in-person and virtual sessions to reach as many individuals as possible. The organization has worked closely with local parishes, businesses, and institutions like the Sonoma County Library to provide accessible legal education to immigrant families.

As one of the top Department of Justice-accredited organizations in the nation, Catholic Charities’ Immigration Department offers a broad range of legal services, including:

• DACA Renewal & Advance Parole

• Family-Based Petitions & Green Card Renewals

• U Visa, T Visa, and VAWA Services

• Free Citizenship Classes & Naturalization Support

Services are available to Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte County residents.

Registration Information

These workshops are free but private, and registration is required.

• En Español: ¡Regístrese aquí para asegurar su lugar! (Miércoles, 26 de marzo)

• In English: Register here to secure your spot! (Thursday, March 27)

To learn more or register, visit ccnwc.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

