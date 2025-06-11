Submit Release
MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 6/11/2025

Maryland State Police News Release

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 11, 2025

 

On 6/9/2025, TFC Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Gelrud Court, Park Hall, MD. Investigation revealed that Alan Edward Clipper, 43 of Clinton, MD initially provided a false name and was found to have warrants through the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office. Clipper was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Fraud – Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution and served with his warrants.

 

On 6/11/2025, the Maryland State Police STATE Team along with Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to an address on the 18000 block of Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation. While serving the search warrant, Shawn Michael Clark, 33 of Lexington Park, MD, the suspect in the investigation, became disorderly and resisted arrest. Clark was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center by Tpr Abdel Wahab where he was charged with Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order, Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Obstruct Justice. Clark also had two criminal summons related to this investigation, one for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Ammo, and one for 12 counts of Animal Cruelty: Failure to Provide. Both summons were served.

 

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 5/24/2025, Brandon Scott Boatman, 21 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
  • On 5/24/2025, Stephanie Dakota Dixon, 22 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab
  • On 5/24/2025, Paul Dennis Lloyd, 63 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju
  • On 5/25/2025, Dominic Francis Rivera, 39 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju
  • On 5/25/2025, Robert Santino Agnello, 27 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
  • On 5/27/2025, Charles Johnson, 58 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly
  • On 5/28/2025, David Louis Weste, 32 of Morningside, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
  • On 5/28/2025, David Louis Weste, 32 of Morningside, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
  • On 6/7/2025, Hanh Vu Hong Dang, 27 of Arlington, VA was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

 

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 5/28/2025, Terri Ann Newby, 48 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for FTA: Second Degree Assault
  • On 5/28/2025, Osirus Holmes, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Armed Robbery, Con-Armed Robbery, Robbery, First Degree Assault, Con-First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, Malicious Destruction of Property Value Greater Than $1,000, and Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000
  • On 5/31/2025, Rodrigo Santos Ortiz Garay, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Olyer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 6/1/2025, Timothy Wayne Bush, 39 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 6/2/2025, Daniel Earl Garner, 48 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis and Dangerous Weapon – Conceal
  • On 6/3/2025, Terry Turell Miller, 45 of Baltimore, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for Violation of Probation: Possession of CDS – Not Marijuana
  • On 6/3/2025, Lawrence Edward Keister, 58 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 6/6/2025, Garrett Leroy Bragg, 35 of Norfolk, VA was arrested by Tpr Pifer for FTA: Burglary – 2nd Degree – General
  • On 6/10/2025, Darlene Marie Buckler, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Krenik for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

