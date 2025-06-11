Mission facilitates participation of Parliament representatives in ODIHR workshop on gender equality

The OSCE Mission to Montenegro facilitated the participation of three representatives of the Parliament of Montenegro in the ODIHR workshop “Realizing Gender Equality in and by Parliaments.” The workshop, which was held from 3 to 4 June in Helsinki, was organized on the occasion of 30th anniversary of the 1995 Beijing Platform for Action.

Two MPs, Radinka Ćinćur and Artan Čobi, both members of the Gender Equality Committee, alongside Tamara Pešić, advisor in the same Committee, shared experiences and gained insights into good practices of parliaments regarding gender equality and gender mainstreaming.

During the workshop, Pešić delivered a presentation on Parliament’s Gender Action Plan. She underscored Montenegro’s pioneering role as one of the first countries to developed such a document. However, she also acknowledged that significant efforts are still required to efficiently resolve persistent issues in the area of gender equality.

The event convened over 80 parliamentary representatives and addressed topical issues such as including the roles of parliamentary bodies in promoting gender equality, gender mainstreaming within the legislative process, the engagement of male politicians in gender equality initiatives, and strategies for addressing violence against women in politics.

A noteworthy outcome of the workshop was the drafting and endorsement of the “Helsinki Principles on Gender-sensitive Parliaments in the OSCE Region.” This document represents a commitment from parliaments to actively address identified challenges and establish guidelines for further action.