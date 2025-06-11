Saskatchewan's Surgical Investment Delivers More Surgeries and Reduces Wait Times

CANADA, June 11 - Released on June 11, 2025

There were 100,406 surgeries and procedures performed between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. The health system also exceeded its target of completing 90 per cent of surgeries within eight months, with nearly 92 per cent completed within that timeframe.

“Saskatchewan’s health care system is delivering on the commitment to improve access to surgical care through investments and setting aggressive targets,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Annual budget investments have helped to stabilize system capacity and lay the groundwork for even greater progress in the years ahead. The surgical program is now well-positioned to achieve a six-month wait time target for most surgeries set for 2025–26. We are thankful to our surgical teams for their hard work and dedication to benefit patients.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) focused on meeting the needs of longest-waiting patients. The list for patients waiting longer than 24 months for their procedures is nearly eliminated. The number of people waiting longer than 12 months has decreased by 24 per cent over the past year.

As part of the 2025-26 Provincial Budget, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing an additional $15.1 million in surgical services to help expand capacity, encourage innovation and reduce wait times for patients.

This includes:

$12.9 million to increase surgical volumes and capacity in 2025-26;

$2 million in Saskatchewan’s robot-assisted surgery program to support expansion to Regina Pasqua Hospital and perform up to 600 more robot-assisted procedures; and

$1 million for surgical service enhancements to support coordination of care for back surgery and pain management for hospitalized patients.

The plan to increase surgical volumes will span the next four years with the province committed to delivering 450,000 surgeries to significantly reduce the number of patients waiting for surgery. The number of procedures now include surgical interventions performed outside of operating rooms, such as cardiac catheterization or interventional radiology which are done in specially equipped treatment rooms and better reflects the actual number of surgical procedures being performed in the province.

“As we continue to advance surgical care in Saskatchewan, we are focused on improving access and reducing wait times, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Provincial Head of Surgery Dr. Michael Kelly said. “This progress is made possible by the exceptional commitment of our health care providers and physicians who work tirelessly every day to provide timely, high-quality care to patients across the province.”

Expanding services for back surgery and pain management presents a valuable opportunity to reduce wait times. Strategic investment in these high-demand areas will boost capacity, improve access and lead to better health outcomes for patients.

Surgical demand continues to rise, with bookings increasing by four per cent annually since 2022–23, up from 1.5 per cent before the pandemic. Initiatives like the new Breast Health Centre are helping to improve coordination and speed up access to cancer care.

"By streamlining processes and focusing on patient-centered care, we have improved access and reduced the length of time all patients must wait for surgery,” SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. “These enhancements are helping patients get the care they need sooner and strengthening the surgical system for the future."

Recruitment and retention efforts continue to be a priority. The government is actively investing in Saskatchewan’s dedicated surgical teams and working to attract additional health professionals to support the growing surgical program. Surgical leaders continue to explore all possible opportunities to recruit anesthesiologists, with recent success from efforts both locally and internationally.

