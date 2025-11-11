City of Prince Albert to Receive $3.69 Million for Targeted Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 11 - Released on November 10, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), is providing $3.69 million to the City of Prince Albert through the 2025-26 Municipal Police Grant program to support 26 police positions in the community.

"Our government remains committed to building safer communities across Saskatchewan," MLA for Prince Albert Carlton Kevin Kasun said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod K.C. "This funding ensures the Prince Albert Police Service can continue to deliver targeted initiatives that address the unique public safety challenges facing our community."

The Municipal Police Grant supports several key policing initiatives in Prince Albert, including:

Police and Crisis Team (One position): a coordinated response by police and mental health professionals to respond to individuals experiencing mental health crises.

Crime Reduction Team (Seven positions): targets gang enforcement, gathering intelligence on street gangs and their associates and addresses drug trafficking and illegal firearms in the community.

Missing Persons Task Force (One position): investigates missing persons cases.

Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (Two positions): investigates illegal weapons, illicit drugs and human trafficking violations.

Internet Child Exploitation Unit (One position): addresses online child exploitation.

In addition, six Combined Traffic Service Saskatchewan positions help officers maintain road safety in the region. SGI is providing $540,000 to support three of those positions.

"The continued funding by the province and SGI provides a key "Mission Critical" element for our Prince Albert Police Service," City of Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky said. "In challenging times such as these, we are grateful for the investments that support our Municipal Police Services. The ongoing support reflects the strong commitment of both local and provincial governments to sustaining our momentum in making our community a safer and more welcoming place to visit and live."

"The Prince Albert Police Service continues to value our strong partnership with the Ministry of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety," Prince Albert Police Service Chief Patrick Nogier said. "Throughout 2025, this collaboration has been instrumental in addressing the significant challenges within our municipality that impact the health, safety, and prosperity of our community. Together, we have maintained a shared commitment to proactive policing initiatives that ensure we are not simply responding to public safety concerns, but developing enhanced response models that strengthen community trust and improve outcomes for those we serve. The initiatives supported through this partnership are in full momentum, reflecting our collective dedication to building a safer, healthier, and more resilient Prince Albert."

Since 1998, the Government of Saskatchewan has supported municipal police services through the Municipal Police Grant program. In 2025-26, the province is supporting 160 municipal police positions in nine municipalities across Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: